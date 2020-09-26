The Centreville Academy Tigers fought off Homecoming week distractions claiming 46-16 win Friday night over Porter's Chapel.
Despite getting pinned deep at its own 12-yard line, the Centreville (3-2) offense went to work putting together a nine-play 88-yard drive that was capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Jones to Ben Garrett. Kason Clark added the 2-point conversion giving the Tigers an early 8-0 lead.
After the Centreville defense forced a three-and-out, the Tiger offense once again pushed the ball hard down the field scoring their second touchdown of the contest. Clark powered his way off the left side for a tough 4-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was successful as Jones completed his pass to Nick Parrish just inside the goal line extending the Tiger lead to 16-0.
The Centreville defense once again buckled-down, forcing Porter’s Chapel to another three-and-out setting the offense up with favorable field position, as they took over on their own 43-yard line.
Jones and company put together another scoring drive as they marched 57-yards down the field scoring on the sixth play from scrimmage when Clark took the ball of the right side for a 17-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was successful as Clark hauled in the pass from Jones and rumbled into the endzone giving the Tigers a 24-0 lead.
The Eagle offense got into a rhythm late in the half. Porter's Chapel methodically marched down the field for its first score of the contest on a 4-yard run. A successful two-point conversion narrowed the Tiger lead to 24-8 and the half.
Early in the second half, Caleb Kinabrew returned a punt all the way back to the Eagle 25-yard line giving the Tiger offense prime field position. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Clark rumbled in to the end zone from 3-yards out. before Jones added the two-point conversion adding to the Tiger lead.
Porter’s Chapel added another touchdown on the ensuing kick as the return specialist took it to the house for an 86-yard touchdown return. The Eagles completed the 2-point conversion narrowing the lead to 32-16.
The Tigers countered with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that culminated with Jones finding Garret on a 39-yard touchdown reception. With the two-point conversion from Konnor Poche, Centreville grew its lead to 40-8.
The hosts added one more score when Hunter Wilson found the end zone from six yards out.
The Tigers will hit road next week traveling to take on a scrappy Sylva Bay Saints team in a crucial district matchup.
