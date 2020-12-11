North Pike boys roll past Loyd Star, girls fall

Last Friday’s disappointing loss to Wesson seems like a distant memory now for the North Pike boys, who got back to their winning ways Tuesday following a 72-32 victory over Loyd Star.
“We just wanted to try and come out and set the tone, I told the guys to come out with tons of energy,” North Pike head coach Terrell Anderson said. “What happened in the Brookhaven game and in the Wesson game was that we didn’t come out with any energy and set the tone so tonight we made sure to do that.”
Right out of the gate, the Jaguars (2-2) relied upon one of their senior leaders for scoring. Kentrail Smith flashed his ability to cut towards the basket and made tough shots in the paint. During two of those, he drew fouls and completed the 3-point plays.
“My game plan was to go to the goal, and draw the foul,” Smith said.
He also wanted to make sure the team was in the right frame of mind.
“We want to get everybody involved and get everyone hyped up to play the next game and we want to make sure everybody had that confidence going into the quarter,” Smith said.
That confidence helped rocket the Jaguars out to an early lead, one that they never relinquished throughout the contest.
The Jaguars used a pressure defense in the second quarter and it paid dividends offensively as the Hornets (0-5) could not adjust.
North Pike took advantage of Loyd Star turnovers and got multiple fast-break points in the process. The Jaguars led 40-14 at the half.
From there, Anderson played the majority of his bench players and some took advantage.
JP Johnson nailed three 3-pointers, while Jailyn Cook added a long-range shot of his own to go along with a basket.
Smith led North Pike in scoring with 17 points, while Johnson posted 12.
NP girls fall to Loyd Star
Despite going in with a high level of confidence and momentum from Friday’s win over Wesson, the North Pike girls could not find a consistent enough offense, Tuesday, falling to visiting Loyd Star 56-49.
“We just got beat,” North Pike head coach Laura Holman said. “We got beat with what I call will to win stats. They out-hustled us to every loose ball, out-executed us on offense, out-toughed us off the boards. That is the hard part for me to swallow, the balls that they went after and our kids just stood back.”
Both the Jaguars (1-2) and Hornets (2-2) got off to solid starts. While North Pike displayed a balanced attack offensively, Aubrey Britt took the reins for Loyd Star and proved to be a problem for the Jaguars. She scored seven of her game-high 30 points in the first quarter alone helping put North Pike in an 11-8 hole at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Britt picked up where she left off in the first but Amari Davis and the Jaguars kept pace. Davis displayed her toughness with a pair of and-1 attempts, completing one, to lead the charge for North Pike.
Despite a strong showing in the second half by Jamey McDaniel, who helped propel the Jaguars to their first lead since the early stages of the game, they could not out-duel the visiting Hornets. Loyd Star’s aggressiveness on both ends of the floor played the biggest role in the outcome.
