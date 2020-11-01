In 2018, Amite School Center made the playoffs and was shut in the first round by Winona Christian. Fast forward two seasons later and the Rebles were hoping for a different outcome Friday against the same team in the same scenario.
However, ASC had multiple miscues and mistakes and could not get its offense going, getting shut out once again in the playoffs by the Stars, this time by a score of 48-0.
“Our guys fought (but) we just made too many mistakes against a team that was really good,” ASC head coach Joe Weaver said. “They were really disciplined. Winona was just a good football team and we made too many mistakes.”
Right out of the gate, the Rebels (3-8) struggled to find their footing. Meanwhile the Stars took advantage getting three rushing touchdowns and successful PATs putting ASC in a 21-0 hole.
Things didn’t get much better for the visitors in the second quarter. The Stars continued to find success running the ball and it showed on the scoreboard. Winona Christian added two additional rushing scores making it a 35-0 game at the half.
Despite the Rebels continuing to put up a fight, they lacked consistency. Winona Christian added a rushing score each in the third and fourth quarters capping their offensive outburst in the contest.
Senior Dallas Fair led the Rebels’ rushing attack with 47 yards on 12 carries. Sophomore Jasen Mellinger had 25 yards on five carries. Defensively, Fair also had a big game, tied for a team high with Zack Cothren with six tackles apiece. Colby Longmire chipped in with five tackles.
Looking back on the year, Coach Weaver said that his team’s improved record from last year provides optimism for the future.
“We had a much better year statistically and a much better year record-wise, I believe we competed really well,” Weaver said. “I am going to be missing some key guys especially in the backfield. Defensively I am going to be losing the majority of my secondary and linebackers. The guys we are losing aren’t many but the encouraging thing is that we have a lot of young guys. We will look to continue to build and continue to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.