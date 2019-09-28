LOCAL
North Pike 34, Amite County 6
Parklane Aca. 49, Brookhaven Academy 7
South Pike 58, Wilkinson County 8
Centreville Aca. 44, Porter's Chapel Aca. 6
Franklin Co. 38, Raymond 20
Franklinton, La. 30, Tylertown 18
Glenbrook, La. 35, Amite School 0
St. Patrick 39, Bogue Chitto 7
Richton 48, Salem 0
Live Oak 33, Kentwood 21
STATE
Amory 35, New Albany 14
Baldwyn 61, Thrasher 0
Bay Springs 14, Clarke County, Ala. 7
Biggersville 46, Myrtle 20
Bowling Green, La. 40, Wayne Aca. 0
Brandon 49, Terry 21
Briarcrest, Tenn. 42, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 20
Bruce 49, Potts Camp 6
Calhoun Aca. 20, North Sunflower Aca. 6
Callaway 30, Cleveland Central 18
Canton Aca. 41, East Rankin Aca. 14
Carroll Aca. 45, Indianola Aca. 13
Central Holmes 36, Benton Academy 21
Choctaw County 35, Clarksdale 26
Christian Collegiate 66, Ben's Ford, La. 44
Clarkdale 50, Enterprise Lincoln 6
Clinton Christian Academy 42, River Oaks, La. 25
Coldwater 64, H.W. Byers 26
Columbus 28, New Hope 14
Columbus Christian 17, Kemper Aca. 14
Corinth 34, Charleston 12
D'Iberville 31, Biloxi 12
DeSoto, Ark. 48, Deer Creek School 30
East Marion 48, Bogalusa, La. 44
East Union 43, Hatley 17
East Webster 27, Union 20
Falkner 42, Ashland 26
Florence 28, Collins 24
Forest Hill 32, Wingfield 14
Forrest Co. AHS 14, Northeast Jones 3
Gautier 54, Long Beach 27
George County 24, Oak Grove 20
Greenville 14, Murrah 9
Greenville Christian 49, Hillcrest Christian 30
Greenwood 40, Noxubee County 19
Grenada 49, Saltillo 0
Gulfport 47, St. Martin 16
Harrison Central 48, West Harrison 14
Hazlehurst 51, Newton 22
Hebron Christian 52, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 22
Heritage Aca. 26, Pillow Aca. 13
Horn Lake 21, Lewisburg 3
Humphreys Aca. 52, Lee Academy, Ark. 24
Independence 38, Strayhorn 0
Itawamba AHS 38, Houston 14
J.Z. George 14, Leake County 0
Jackson Prep 28, Taylorsville 0
Lake 30, Morton 14
Lake Cormorant 24, Center Hill 7
Lakeshore, La. 47, Moss Point 28
Lamar School 28, Simpson Aca. 12
Lanier 34, Jefferson County 28
Laurel 55, South Jones 0
Lawrence County 57, Wesson 30
Leake Aca. 26, Park Place Christian Academy 0
Leake Central 43, Forest 20
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 35, Tunica Academy 8
Louisville 49, Yazoo City 0
Lumberton 41, Sebastopol 14
Madison Central 21, Clinton 15
Magee 42, Port Gibson 8
Magnolia Heights 42, Bayou Aca. 21
Manchester Aca. 64, Delta Streets 26
Marshall Aca. 58, Oak Hill Aca. 39
Marvell Academy, Ark. 38, Delta Aca. 6
Mize 41, Loyd Star 0
Mooreville 47, Mantachie 0
Nanih Waiya 28, French Camp 0
Natchez 33, Jim Hill 32
Neshoba Central 27, Holmes County Central 20
Nettleton 43, Aberdeen 0
North Delta 42, Sylva-Bay Aca. 0
North Forrest 6, Heidelberg 0
North Pontotoc 7, Calhoun City 6
North Side 54, Coahoma AHS 6
Northpoint Christian 44, Bolton, Tenn. 8
Northwest Rankin 44, Meridian 8
Noxapater 35, TCPS 33
Oak Forest, La. 42, Hartfield Academy 10
Ocean Springs 35, Hancock 7
Olive Branch 31, DeSoto Central 12
Oxford 45, Southaven 8
Pass Christian 42, Perry Central 0
Pearl River Central 20, Pascagoula 13
Pelahatchie 49, Jackson Aca. 37
Petal 38, Pearl 37, OT
Philadelphia 41, Kemper County 14
Picayune 35, East Central 14
Pisgah 40, Eupora 20
Pontotoc 20, Ripley 12
Provine 27, Vicksburg 19
Puckett 33, McLaurin 27, OT
Purvis 26, Seminary 13
Quitman 28, Northeast Lauderdale 12
Red Bay, Ala. 43, Belmont 16
Resurrection Catholic 47, Sacred Heart 0
Ridgeland 28, Canton 7
Riverfield, La. 65, Cathedral 38
Riverside 53, West Tallahatchie 34
Ruleville 48, Leland 0
Scott Central 40, Raleigh 12
Shannon 46, Okolona 0
Shaw 32, West Bolivar 16
Silliman, La. 26, Adams Christian 0
Simmons 40, Ethel 6
Smithville 42, Hamilton 0
St. Aloysius 35, Copiah Aca. 7
St. Joseph-Greenville 58, Central Hinds Aca. 23
St. Stanislaus 28, Central Catholic, La. 21
Starkville 24, South Panola 20
Starkville Aca. 28, Washington School 7
Stringer 40, Mount Olive 24
Sumrall 20, Newton County 6
Tishomingo County 35, Alcorn Central 0
Tri-County Aca. 41, Winston 20
Tupelo 42, Hernando 21
Velma Jackson 41, St. Joseph-Madison 16
Walnut 42, South Pontotoc 14
Warren Central 35, Germantown 14
Wayne County 38, Hattiesburg 22
West Jones 44, Brookhaven 7
West Lauderdale 45, Southeast Lauderdale 0
West Lincoln 26, St. Andrew's 20
West Lowndes 42, Vardaman 7
West Marion 33, Vancleave 7
West Point 28, Lafayette 24
Winona 54, Water Valley 35
Winona Christian 38, Newton Co. Aca. 13
Yazoo County 34, Humphreys 8
