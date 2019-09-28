LOCAL

North Pike 34, Amite County 6

Parklane Aca. 49, Brookhaven Academy 7

South Pike 58, Wilkinson County 8

Centreville Aca. 44, Porter's Chapel Aca. 6

Franklin Co. 38, Raymond 20

Franklinton, La. 30, Tylertown 18

Glenbrook, La. 35, Amite School 0

St. Patrick 39, Bogue Chitto 7

Richton 48, Salem 0

Live Oak 33, Kentwood 21

STATE

Amory 35, New Albany 14

Baldwyn 61, Thrasher 0

Bay Springs 14, Clarke County, Ala. 7

Biggersville 46, Myrtle 20

Bowling Green, La. 40, Wayne Aca. 0

Brandon 49, Terry 21

Briarcrest, Tenn. 42, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 20

Bruce 49, Potts Camp 6

Calhoun Aca. 20, North Sunflower Aca. 6

Callaway 30, Cleveland Central 18

Canton Aca. 41, East Rankin Aca. 14

Carroll Aca. 45, Indianola Aca. 13

Central Holmes 36, Benton Academy 21

Choctaw County 35, Clarksdale 26

Christian Collegiate 66, Ben's Ford, La. 44

Clarkdale 50, Enterprise Lincoln 6

Clinton Christian Academy 42, River Oaks, La. 25

Coldwater 64, H.W. Byers 26

Columbus 28, New Hope 14

Columbus Christian 17, Kemper Aca. 14

Corinth 34, Charleston 12

D'Iberville 31, Biloxi 12

DeSoto, Ark. 48, Deer Creek School 30

East Marion 48, Bogalusa, La. 44

East Union 43, Hatley 17

East Webster 27, Union 20

Falkner 42, Ashland 26

Florence 28, Collins 24

Forest Hill 32, Wingfield 14

Forrest Co. AHS 14, Northeast Jones 3

Gautier 54, Long Beach 27

George County 24, Oak Grove 20

Greenville 14, Murrah 9

Greenville Christian 49, Hillcrest Christian 30

Greenwood 40, Noxubee County 19

Grenada 49, Saltillo 0

Gulfport 47, St. Martin 16

Harrison Central 48, West Harrison 14

Hazlehurst 51, Newton 22

Hebron Christian 52, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 22

Heritage Aca. 26, Pillow Aca. 13

Horn Lake 21, Lewisburg 3

Humphreys Aca. 52, Lee Academy, Ark. 24

Independence 38, Strayhorn 0

Itawamba AHS 38, Houston 14

J.Z. George 14, Leake County 0

Jackson Prep 28, Taylorsville 0

Lake 30, Morton 14

Lake Cormorant 24, Center Hill 7

Lakeshore, La. 47, Moss Point 28

Lamar School 28, Simpson Aca. 12

Lanier 34, Jefferson County 28

Laurel 55, South Jones 0

Lawrence County 57, Wesson 30

Leake Aca. 26, Park Place Christian Academy 0

Leake Central 43, Forest 20

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 35, Tunica Academy 8

Louisville 49, Yazoo City 0

Lumberton 41, Sebastopol 14

Madison Central 21, Clinton 15

Magee 42, Port Gibson 8

Magnolia Heights 42, Bayou Aca. 21

Manchester Aca. 64, Delta Streets 26

Marshall Aca. 58, Oak Hill Aca. 39

Marvell Academy, Ark. 38, Delta Aca. 6

Mize 41, Loyd Star 0

Mooreville 47, Mantachie 0

Nanih Waiya 28, French Camp 0

Natchez 33, Jim Hill 32

Neshoba Central 27, Holmes County Central 20

Nettleton 43, Aberdeen 0

North Delta 42, Sylva-Bay Aca. 0

North Forrest 6, Heidelberg 0

North Pontotoc 7, Calhoun City 6

North Side 54, Coahoma AHS 6

Northpoint Christian 44, Bolton, Tenn. 8

Northwest Rankin 44, Meridian 8

Noxapater 35, TCPS 33

Oak Forest, La. 42, Hartfield Academy 10

Ocean Springs 35, Hancock 7

Olive Branch 31, DeSoto Central 12

Oxford 45, Southaven 8

Pass Christian 42, Perry Central 0

Pearl River Central 20, Pascagoula 13

Pelahatchie 49, Jackson Aca. 37

Petal 38, Pearl 37, OT

Philadelphia 41, Kemper County 14

Picayune 35, East Central 14

Pisgah 40, Eupora 20

Pontotoc 20, Ripley 12

Provine 27, Vicksburg 19

Puckett 33, McLaurin 27, OT

Purvis 26, Seminary 13

Quitman 28, Northeast Lauderdale 12

Red Bay, Ala. 43, Belmont 16

Resurrection Catholic 47, Sacred Heart 0

Ridgeland 28, Canton 7

Riverfield, La. 65, Cathedral 38

Riverside 53, West Tallahatchie 34

Ruleville 48, Leland 0

Scott Central 40, Raleigh 12

Shannon 46, Okolona 0

Shaw 32, West Bolivar 16

Silliman, La. 26, Adams Christian 0

Simmons 40, Ethel 6

Smithville 42, Hamilton 0

St. Aloysius 35, Copiah Aca. 7

St. Joseph-Greenville 58, Central Hinds Aca. 23

St. Stanislaus 28, Central Catholic, La. 21

Starkville 24, South Panola 20

Starkville Aca. 28, Washington School 7

Stringer 40, Mount Olive 24

Sumrall 20, Newton County 6

Tishomingo County 35, Alcorn Central 0

Tri-County Aca. 41, Winston 20

Tupelo 42, Hernando 21

Velma Jackson 41, St. Joseph-Madison 16

Walnut 42, South Pontotoc 14

Warren Central 35, Germantown 14

Wayne County 38, Hattiesburg 22

West Jones 44, Brookhaven 7

West Lauderdale 45, Southeast Lauderdale 0

West Lincoln 26, St. Andrew's 20

West Lowndes 42, Vardaman 7

West Marion 33, Vancleave 7

West Point 28, Lafayette 24

Winona 54, Water Valley 35

Winona Christian 38, Newton Co. Aca. 13

Yazoo County 34, Humphreys 8

