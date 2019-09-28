South Pike flies past Wilkinson County for homecoming win

In their final test before the beginning of district play next week, the South Pike Eagles had little trouble getting past the Wilkinson County Wildcats, winning 58-8 on homecoming.
The stage was set for a big let down. It was homecoming, and the Eagles were
fresh off a huge victory over Tylertown last week and there is a big show down versus cross town rival McComb on the horizon. One of the biggest fears for any football Coach their team losing focus amidst distractions.
“We had Tylertown last week, went there, beat a team we haven’t beat since 2007. It was extremely difficult,” South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said. “And there are a lot of distractions during the week of homecoming. They’re sixteen or seventeen year old kids with a lot of stuff on their mind."
However, The Eagles did not let any of the distractions get to them. They dominated the game on both sides of the ball, and appeared well into mid-season form.
Offensively the Eagles were lead by their senior signal caller Dontavious Turner who racked up 279 total yards and 5 touchdowns. Turner was 10 of 16 passing for 110 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for 169 yards and one score on 11 carries.
Junior running back Cameron Reynolds also had a big night, scoring four touchdowns of his own. He was Turner’s main target for most of the night as he caught three of the four touchdowns passes.
Reynolds opened up the scoring for the Eagles mid-way through the first quarter with his only carry of the night, a 5-yard touchdown run.
He scored again via a thirteen yard strike from Turner, just before the end of the first quarter giving the Eagles a 14-8 advantage.
Turner found Reynolds in the end zone again with seven minutes left in the second quarter on a 20-yard touchdown reception. This score put the Eagles up 22-8.
The duo connected again just before the half on an 8-yard pass to put the Eagles up 30-8 at intermission. Reynolds finished the night with three catches for 40 yards.
Turner started the second half carrying the momentum over from the first. On the first play from scrimmage, he scored on a 61-yard run. After a successful two point conversion, the score became 38-8.
The Eagle defense also carried the first half’s momentum over to the second. Brennan Felder picked off a Wilkinson County pass on the Wildcats' first play from scrimmage giving the Eagles the ball on the Wilkinson 22 yard line.
Two plays later, Turner found sophomore wideout Derrick Mcneil on a 7-yard toss to put the Eagles ahead 44-8 with 11 minutes left in the 3rd. This was the end of the night for the majority of the South Pike starters.
The Eagles scored again late in the 3rd on junior running back Brandon Johnson’s 10 yard burst. South Pike closed out its scoring when sophomore back up quarterback LaJarion Martin scrambled in from 25 yards out.
Brennan Felder, Felix Varnado and Tyrane Stewart each had an interception for the Eagles.
South Pike now sets its sites on cross county rival McComb. The match up between the Eagles and the Tigers will take place Friday at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
