Paced by some strong defense and a quick offense, Columbia ended the Franklin County Bulldogs season with a 41-0 decision, Friday.
Franklin County (2-9) fell behind early as Columbia (11-0) sophomore running back Omar Johnson scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 36 yards, respectively.
The Bulldogs trailed 21-0 going into the second quarter and that deficit grew shortly afterward as Wildcat sophomore Josh Brown added a 72-yard touchdown scamper to highlight a 20-point second quarter by Columbia.
With a 41-0 halftime lead for Columbia, officials allowed a running clock in the second half.
FC first-year head coach B.J. Smithhart saw his team held to 115 yards of total offense in the contest.
The Bulldogs will graduate nine from its roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.