The McComb girls received arguably their hardest test of the young season this weekend. Less than 24 hours after picking up a big road win over Vicksburg, the Tigers had limited time to rest before taking the court again Saturday.
However, they overcame the fatigue and played their brand of basketball, picking up a 57-41 win over Warren Central. The game, which was part of the Bobby Nelson McComb Lions Club Shootout was played at North Pike High School.
“It was hard, and I know that my young ladies were tired but I told them to persevere and stay strong,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “In the Warren Central game we started off kind of fast and then our legs just went away.”
That strong start for the Tigers (6-0) that Grey referred to came mostly from senior Chanel Gayden who scored seven of McComb’s 14 first half points. The Vikings kept pace trailing only by four but they pulled even at the half as fatigue began to set in for the Tigers.
A Gayden 3-pointer was the lone field goal of the quarter for McComb who only contributed three additional made free throws. Inside the locker room at the half, Grey said that he had to make some changes in order for his team to get back into rhythm.
“We had to make small adjustments and they competed and that is the biggest thing that I tell them to do when we are tired, try to find a way to compete. And they found a way to make key shots and make key stops so I am very proud of them.”
The Tigers came out in the third quarter, rejuvenated and it showed on the floor. While their leading scorer in Gayden — who had 19 points — took a bit of a backseat in the third, it allowed other players to step up and put their games on display.
One of those players was fellow senior Deondrea Young who nailed a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws. Kinesha Harris also got into the act with a pair of baskets putting McComb ahead for good.
She had another big quarter in the fourth leading with four additional made field goals as she finished with 14 points, helping the Tigers ride off with the win.
