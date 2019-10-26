The Eagles of South Pike are 6-4A champions for the third year in a row after defeating Lanier 14-0 Friday night at North Jackson Field. The Eagles remained undefeated on the year notching their 10th victory improving to 4-0 in the region standings. The Bulldogs of Lanier drop to 5-4 and 2-2 in the region standings.
“We did what we came here to do, win that district championship," South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said. "That’s three in a row for the seniors and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Even though they came away with the win, the night had its share of challenges for the Eagles.
The weather was not ideal as rain showered the area consistently for most of the day leaving the field a virtual swamp. “The conditions were terrible," Wall said. "The field was slick and it probably hurt both sides.”
Despite the conditions, the Eagles came out the gates soaring.
On Lanier’s first possession, South Pike junior corner Izavious Crossley picked off a pass down the left sideline giving the Eagles the ball on the Bulldog 45.
The Bulldog defense proved to be stout forcing the Eagles to punt after a quick three and out. Crossley found himself on the receiving end of another Lanier pass on the next play. This time giving the Eagles the ball on the Bulldog 13.
The Eagles did not let this opportunity slip as Christopher Royal closed out the offensive possession with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown. Angus Armstrong added the 2 point conversion putting the Eagles up 8-0 with about nine mins left in the first quarter.
South Pike found the end zone again in the first quarter when Kameron Reynolds took a handoff 69 yards down the the left sideline to put the Eagles up two scores.
“I just saw I had one person to beat so I gave him a move, and I knew nobody was gone catch me in the secondary so it was off to the races,” said the junior tailback. The score put the Eagles up 14-0 and prove to be all that was needed the rest of the night.
The second, third, and fourth quarters were filled with mistakes and miscues by both teams offensively. South Pike had two touchdowns called back because of penalties and turned the ball over several times, stalling potential drives.
Lanier never found any rhythm offensively. The South Pike defense kept Lanier at bay holding the Bulldogs to 26 yards total offensively. The Eagles also forced and recovered a fumble of their own.
Clinching the the district championship is a great accomplishment but the Eagles seem to be hungry for more.
Senior defensive tackle Jermicheal Dillion is not satisfied.
“We got good coaches that teach us good stuff, we gotta do better though," he said. "We didn’t have a good week of practice.”
Reynolds also appeared to be hungry for more. “We’ve won district three times in a row. It is what it is now, but we are trying to win a ring,” he said.
The Eagles close out the season and district play Friday hosting North Pike.
