The Wesson Cobras struck quick and easy Friday night en route to a 47-0 win at Franklin County.
The Bulldogs (0-2) were down 34-0 at the end of the first quarter, and 47-0 at intermission.
Wesson, coached by Jeremy Loy, was automatic on offense and stingy on defense the entire night.
Loy, who served as Franklin County's offensive coordinator in 2006 and 2007, watched his Cobras bit the young Bulldogs at a rapid pace.
Wesson (2-0) a Class 2A force outplayed the 3A Bulldogs the entire night.
The Cobras got three touchdown passes from sophomore QB Will Loy and two rushing scores from senior running back Jason Edwards.
The 5-foot-6-inch Edwards also added a receiving touchdown.
For the Bulldogs, junior QB Ja'Marlin Green had eight carries for 30 yards to lead the team on offense.
Through the air, Green threw two interceptions.
Franklin County High will play host to Amite County Friday night at Meadville's Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium.
