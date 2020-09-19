The Amite County Trojans and Franklin County Bulldogs took the field in Meadville Friday night with both teams looking for their first win of the season. Both teams fought hard with Amite County making a hard charge late in the game however, they came up just short, falling 25-22.
Both teams started off slowly offensively in the first quarter before Franklin County (1-2) broke through on a 4th down play with a 32-yard touchdown run from quarterback Ja’marlin Green. Parker Marcengill added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
Franklin County forced a turnover on downs from the Amite County (0-3) on the next drive and again got a big play from Green on 4th down with a 15-yard run for a first down.
The Bulldogs then connected on a touchdown pass from 45 yards out with Green hitting Josh Ford giving increasing the deficit for the Trojans to 13-0 3:00 left in the half.
The Trojans got a big answer with a good kickoff return to their own 45 and on the ensuing play, quarterback Kobe Johnson raced 55 yards for a touchdown. And the Bulldog lead was cut down to 13-8 after Zhylan Beverly added a 2 point conversion.
The Bulldogs came out in the second half and got on the board quickly with a 49-yard touchdown pass consisting of Green hitting Ford again increasing the Franklin County lead to 19-8.
A squib kick was worked to perfection by Franklin County as the Bulldogs recovered and regained possession.
But the Trojans defense came up big getting a sack from James Robinson and forcing a turnover on downs.
Amite County moved the ball well on its next drive until a fumbled snap was recovered by the hosts, dashing the hopes of the Trojans.
Green continued with his stellar play breaking off a 15-yard run then scoring on a 30-yard scamper, extending the Franklin County lead to 25-8 entering the fourth quarter.
Another big defensive stand by Amite County provided a bit of momentum as senior Dontavious Hughes made a stop on a 4th and 1 play giving the Trojans the ball back.
Johnson made a couple of key runs that set up an 18-yard touchdown pass where he connected with Emaja Thompson. Beverly added another conversion and the Trojans cut the Bulldog lead to 25-16.
After getting the ball back following another defensive stop, the Trojans had 10 yard receptions each form Thompson and Murphy Sanders before Johnson ran in a 12-yard touchdown bringing Amite County within three at 25-22.
In one last effort, Amite County attempted an onside kick but the Franklin County, recovered and ran the clock out to preserve the win.
Johnson finished his night completing 7-of-16 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown and adding 167 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Thompson finished with three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Hughes recorded 10 tackles with one for loss while Nick Stewart contributed with nine tackles, five of which were for a loss and a forced fumble.
Franklin County will travel to Raymond next Friday night. Amite County will host North Pike next Friday night in the last game before district play begins.
