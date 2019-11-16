LOCAL
South Pike 48, Pass Christian 6
Poplarville 23, North Pike 20
Kentwood 31, Bunkie 0
STATE
8-Man Class 2A
Semifinal
Manchester Aca. 40, Humphreys Aca. 6
Marvell Academy, Ark. 34, Columbus Christian 8
Class 1A
First Round
Baldwyn 20, TCPS 17
Biggersville 44, West Lowndes 6
LeFlore 42, Sebastopol 0
Lumberton 26, McAdams 0
Nanih Waiya 56, Coldwater 14
Noxapater 43, Myrtle 0
Resurrection Catholic 54, West Tallahatchie 20
Class 2A
Second Round
Calhoun City 21, South Delta 12
Charleston 52, East Union 27
East Webster 36, Pelahatchie 35
Enterprise Clarke 6, Wesson 0
North Side 54, Eupora 0
Philadelphia 42, Perry Central 8
Scott Central 35, East Marion 6
Taylorsville 21, Collins 8
Class 3A
Second Round
Amanda Elzy 20, Independence 19
Choctaw County 35, Water Valley 28
Columbia 25, Velma Jackson 7
Houston 8, North Panola 6
Jefferson Davis County 40, Crystal Springs 0
Magee 60, Raleigh 20
Noxubee County 21, Senatobia 0
West Marion 36, Yazoo County 0
Class 4A
Second Round
Corinth 49, Rosa Fort 6
Greenwood 50, New Albany 0
Itawamba AHS 9, West Lauderdale 7
Lawrence County 17, Greene County 14
Louisville 52, Pontotoc 0
Newton County 29, Moss Point 22
Class 5A
First Round
Lafayette 34, Holmes County Central 18
Lake Cormorant 61, Ridgeland 25
Laurel 21, Pascagoula 18
Neshoba Central 26, Grenada 24
Picayune 49, Brookhaven 10
Wayne County 35, Forest Hill 11
West Jones 56, East Central 20
West Point 49, Provine 28
Class 6A
First Round
Brandon 35, D'Iberville 25
Gulfport 20, George County 19
Oak Grove 42, Ocean Springs 14
Olive Branch 24, Madison Central 7
Oxford 33, Warren Central 14
Petal 31, Biloxi 0
South Panola 39, Tupelo 23
Starkville 35, Horn Lake 2
MAIS Class 3A
Semifinal
Indianola Aca. 35, Winona Christian 28
St. Joseph-Greenville 20, Carroll Aca. 18
MAIS Class 4A
Semifinal
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14, Riverfield, La. 8
Tri-County Aca. 35, Wayne Aca. 0
MAIS Class 5A
Semifinal
Heritage Aca. 47, Pillow Aca. 14
Starkville Aca. 20, Adams Christian 15
MAIS Class 6A
Semifinal
Jackson Prep 28, Jackson Aca. 14
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Oak Forest, La. 13
