LOCAL

South Pike 48, Pass Christian 6

Poplarville 23, North Pike 20

Kentwood 31, Bunkie 0

STATE

8-Man Class 2A

Semifinal

Manchester Aca. 40, Humphreys Aca. 6

Marvell Academy, Ark. 34, Columbus Christian 8

Class 1A

First Round

Baldwyn 20, TCPS 17

Biggersville 44, West Lowndes 6

LeFlore 42, Sebastopol 0

Lumberton 26, McAdams 0

Nanih Waiya 56, Coldwater 14

Noxapater 43, Myrtle 0

Resurrection Catholic 54, West Tallahatchie 20

Class 2A

Second Round

Calhoun City 21, South Delta 12

Charleston 52, East Union 27

East Webster 36, Pelahatchie 35

Enterprise Clarke 6, Wesson 0

North Side 54, Eupora 0

Philadelphia 42, Perry Central 8

Scott Central 35, East Marion 6

Taylorsville 21, Collins 8

Class 3A

Second Round

Amanda Elzy 20, Independence 19

Choctaw County 35, Water Valley 28

Columbia 25, Velma Jackson 7

Houston 8, North Panola 6

Jefferson Davis County 40, Crystal Springs 0

Magee 60, Raleigh 20

Noxubee County 21, Senatobia 0

West Marion 36, Yazoo County 0

Class 4A

Second Round

Corinth 49, Rosa Fort 6

Greenwood 50, New Albany 0

Itawamba AHS 9, West Lauderdale 7

Lawrence County 17, Greene County 14

Louisville 52, Pontotoc 0

Newton County 29, Moss Point 22

Class 5A

First Round

Lafayette 34, Holmes County Central 18

Lake Cormorant 61, Ridgeland 25

Laurel 21, Pascagoula 18

Neshoba Central 26, Grenada 24

Picayune 49, Brookhaven 10

Wayne County 35, Forest Hill 11

West Jones 56, East Central 20

West Point 49, Provine 28

Class 6A

First Round

Brandon 35, D'Iberville 25

Gulfport 20, George County 19

Oak Grove 42, Ocean Springs 14

Olive Branch 24, Madison Central 7

Oxford 33, Warren Central 14

Petal 31, Biloxi 0

South Panola 39, Tupelo 23

Starkville 35, Horn Lake 2

MAIS Class 3A

Semifinal

Indianola Aca. 35, Winona Christian 28

St. Joseph-Greenville 20, Carroll Aca. 18

MAIS Class 4A

Semifinal

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14, Riverfield, La. 8

Tri-County Aca. 35, Wayne Aca. 0

MAIS Class 5A

Semifinal

Heritage Aca. 47, Pillow Aca. 14

Starkville Aca. 20, Adams Christian 15

MAIS Class 6A

Semifinal

Jackson Prep 28, Jackson Aca. 14

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Oak Forest, La. 13

