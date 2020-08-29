Coming off of last week’s tough loss, Centreville Academy was looking to rebound Friday night against a talented Bowling Green Buccaneers squad.
And they did just that, getting a couple of big defensive stops late to secure a 38-28 win.
The Tiger (1-1) offense displayed a tough, gritty attitude early on taking the opening drive 62 yards for the first score of the contest. Quarterback Peyton Jones hooked up with Konner Poche for a 13-yard touchdown pass before Kason Clark completed the 2-point conversion giving the Tigers an 8-0 advantage.
On the ensuing drive, the Buccaneers answered right back, scoring a touchdown of their own. However they came up short on their 2-point try making the score 8-6.
After both offenses shined early on, it was the defenses’ turn. However, the Tiger defense turned their resurgence into points, taking advantage of a Bowling Green mistake.
A high snap forced the Bucs to fall on the ball in their own endzone for a safety making the score 10-6 in favor of the Tigers.
CA received the kick and didn’t waste much time adding to its lead. The Tigers put together a 48-yard drive capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run from Clark.
The 2-point conversion failed but CA enjoyed a double-digit lead at 16-6.
But it didn’t take long for Bowling Green to pull back into the contest. The Bucs scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive pulling within two at 16-14.
Once again CA responded quickly, however, this time it was the special teams getting in on the act.
Speedy return man, Tucker Lobrano, took the ensuing kickoff 84-yards for the Tigers third touchdown of the evening.
Clark added the 2-point conversion increasing the lead to 24-14.
The back-and-forth contest continued with the Bucs responding once again. They closed the gap with another touchdown making the score 24-20 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, both teams struggled to find a rhythm offensively.
The defenses stepped up with an interception apiece closing the door on the opposing offenses.
Neither team capitalized on the turnovers, although strong defense by CA rush specialist Austin Payne forced a turnover on downs giving the Tigers momentum.
The swing in momentum paid off for the Tigers as they bullied their way into the endzone putting together a 70-yard touchdown drive. Clark scored the touchdown on an 11-yard run before adding the 2-point conversion making the score to 32-20.
On the next Bowling Green drive, another CA defender made his presence known. Preston McDaniels forced and recovered a fumble stopping the Bucs from, once again, trying to climb back into the ball game.
Despite having to go only 25-yards on the drive for the score, the Tigers were tested.
Clark found the end zone once again, this time from 5 yards out. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, but CA found itself ahead 38-20.
The Bowling Green offense put together one more scoring drive late in the contest, but it was too late as the Tigers walked away with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.