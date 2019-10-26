For Bogue Chitto, last week’s win over Enterprise not only halted a five-game losing streak for the Bobcats, but it also helped spark what is now a win streak after a 44-36 road win Thursday night over West Lincoln.
“It was a really good win for us tonight at West Lincoln,” Bogue Chitto head coach GarrethSartin said. “It was a back-and-forth ball game and we just kept fighting. The offense had a great game all night and the defense came up with some big stops there in the second half.”
It didn’t take long for the Bobcats (4-6, 2-2) to put up some points.
Quarterback Shaw King helped move the ball down the field on Bogue Chitto’s opening drive before scoring on a 21-yard run.
Carson Price added the extra point, putting the Bobcats up 7-0 at the 9:35 mark in the first quarter.
However, it took less than a minute for the Bears (5-5, 2-2) to answer. Enrico Price rumbled into the end zone from 35 yards out and with the point after, the score was tied at 7. Later in the quarter, Bogue Chitto reclaimed the lead following an 11-yard run by Owen Anderson. Price added the PAT making the score 14-7.
On the first play of the second quarter, West Lincoln pulled even once again. Chris Freeman hauled in a 32-yard pass from Travis Hall. The back-and-forth battle continued as Anderson, a junior running back, showed that he can be just as dangerous as a pass catcher.
He was on the receiving end of a 6-yard touchdown pass from King. Price nailed his third PAT, making the score 21-14 in favor of the visitors. About three minutes later the Bears once again tied the game after Michael Brothern scored on a 1-yard run. Anderson again made his presence known slicing through the West Lincoln defense, scoring from 16-yards out. The Price PAT gave the Bobcats the 28-21 advantage. Following a successful onside kick, the Bobcats looked to add to that lead before the half. After moving the ball within range, Price connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half making the score 31-21.
The lone score of the third quarter came courtesy of a Brothern who had a 64-yard scoring run, pulling the Bears closer at 31-28.
A little over four minutes into the fourth, Anderson scored his third rushing and fourth overall touchdown on the night on a 34-yard run. The extra point kick was blocked but the Bobcats enjoyed a 37-28 lead.
That lead increased to 44-28 after Tristan Buffington caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from King.
With less than a minute to go, West Lincoln capped off the scoring on a 1-yard run by Hall. The 2-point conversion was successful, making it an 8-point game.
The Bears made things interesting on the kickoff, recovering the onside kick. But a Reid Smith sack and a Zach Upkins pass breakup helped keep West Lincoln from inching closer.
Anderson had a stellar performance leading Bogue Chitto. He finished with 18 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns to go along with four catches for 45 yards and a score. On defense he recorded 11 tackles and a fumble caused.
King had two touchdowns through the air on 9-of-18 passing. He also tallied eight carries for 40 yards and another score. Defensively Colten Bales had a team-high 16 tackles and a fumble caused.
