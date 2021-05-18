North Pike's season wraps at hands of Sumrall

SUMRALL — Just one day after Friday’s thrilling 2-0 win over Sumrall, where pitcher Peyton Badon and North Pike handed the Bobcats just their third loss this season, the Jaguars could not close the deal Saturday, getting edged 4-3 in extra innings in the third round of the Class 4A baseball playoffs.
“I am more proud of the guys than you can possibly imagine,” North Pike head coach George Lott said. “Those guys (pitchers Jake Martin and Keegan Roberts) gave us every chance to win and we did everything that we can do but we came up a little bit short.”
Both North Pike’s (27-7) Martin and Sumrall’s Hayden Nored got off to solid starts on the mound not allowing any runs in the first inning.
It was the Bobcats, however, who broke the scoring drought in the second, taking advantage of a bases-loaded walk to plate a run, putting the Jaguars down 1-0. Martin battled back to get out of the inning despite Sumrall threatening to add to its lead.
He got some help the following inning as CJ McArthur got on base after being hit by a pitch and advanced to third when ensuing batter Alex Perry doubled to center. Next up was Peyton Badon, who hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing McArthur to score, tying the game at 1. The Jaguars kept that momentum going later in the inning as Badon touched home following a Jace Brown double to left giving North Pike its first lead at 2-1.
That lead didn’t last long as just two batters into the bottom of the third, a home run from Sumrall’s Marshall Phillips tied the game at 2. Two batters later, the Bobcats regained the lead when Ty Little grounded out, allowing Cade Dedeaux to touch home putting North Pike down 3-2.
Down to their last three outs, the Jaguars rallied. A single to center by Jermarius Lewis was followed up by a double from McArthur, putting runners on second and third with no outs. After Perry walked to load the bases, Badon brought Lewis home with a single to left.
Next up was Jake Martin who flew out to center. However, a base-running mistake allowed the Bobcat fielder time to make the throw home, resulting in a double play. Sumrall got an out during the ensuing at bat, getting out of the inning with only one run given up.
Both teams battled over the next three innings as Roberts and the Jaguar defense held the Bobcats at bay.
In the 10th, Phillips got a pitch to his liking before putting it over the right-center field wall, advancing his team to South State and ending the Jaguars’ season.
Both Perry and Brown finished with two hits apiece. Badon had two runs batted in.
