Following last week’s loss to Lawrence County, the North Pike girls softball team has gone on a hot streak. And it continued Thursday with a 22-1 district road win in three innings over South Pike.
“Anytime we can get a district win it is good,” North Pike head coach Sonya Wallace said. “I was glad to see us come here and take care of business in three innings.
The Jaguars (6-3) made their presence, known. Joli Spears doubled bringing Emilie Williams home before Bridjette Talbert smacked a ball to deep center and raced around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run, making the score 3-0.
North Pike’s offense continued to shine with multiple singles and with back-to-back triples from Kaylea Wagner and Sydney Williams, increasing its advantage to 14-0 over South Pike.
The Eagles (0-1) tried to answer in the bottom of the first, but the Jaguars retired three of the first four South Pike batters to maintain their lead. With the large lead, Wallace opted to give some of her junior varsity players the opportunity to get some quality playing time.
North Pike added to its lead the following inning. RBI singles from Natalie Deer, Tristen Tolar and Issie Coker helped grow the Jaguar lead to 19-0 in the top of the second inning.
After taking advantage of a couple of Eagle errors in the third inning, the Jaguars added to their lead making the score 22-0. South Pike then returned the favor, capitalizing on a Jaguar error which allowed Sha’Landria Martin to touch home.
Talbert, who is one of two senior leaders on North Pike, was very pleased with what she saw, especially from some of the younger girls. “The offense today was really good,” she said. “I feel like we still have some work to do with our hitting, but other than that, I feel like we did a really good job.”
South Pike coach LaTosha Washington said that she was glad her girls finally got to play a game as it was the first of the year for the Eagles.
Wallace said that with her team on a three-game win streak, it is important to keep the momentum going, even more so with the Jaguars being in the middle of district play.
“We definitely have to keep it going, we have one district loss and at this point we can’t afford any more,” she said. “We want to be in the top for the playoffs. We just have to keep working hard every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.