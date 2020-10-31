With a full moon hanging over Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Franklin County Bulldogs collected a 22-12 win over rival Jefferson County.
The victory gave the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-1) second place in the Region 7-3A standings and a home playoff game Friday at 7 p.m. against Forest in the first round of the 3A State Playoffs.
Franklin High trailed Jefferson County 6-0 early, before taking a 8-6 lead into halftime off a 1 yard TD plunge from Tra'Quian Conerly and a two-point conversion run from Ja'Marlin Green.
Green, the Bulldogs junior QB, paced the Franklin County attack with 100 yards rushing on 20 carries in the contest.
In the second half, Conerly added a 6-yard TD scamper.
Green followed with an 8-yard touchdown strike to Jamal Coleman, plus a two-point conversion pass to Conerly that gave Franklin County a 22-6 lead.
Jefferson County cut the deficit to 10 early in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from QB Marques Smith.
The visiting Tigers mounted a late drive that ended with no points, as the Bulldogs savored the win.
FC freshman Donovan Moore, led the Bulldogs on defense with five tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
It was Moore's fourth-straight game with an interception.
Green added seven tackles, while Conerly tallied six hits and had an interception.
FC senior defensive linemen Jesse Shorts and Tyler Seals both had six tackles on a chilly senior night for the Bulldogs.
On offense, Tyrese O'Neal added 58 yards rushing on 18 carries. Conerly finished with 32 yards rushing on 11 attempts for two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs will host their first playoff game since 2015.
Forest and Franklin County have a long history between them, including post season wins by the Bulldogs at Forest in 1994 and 2004, when the Bearcats were ranked #1 in the State in Class 3A.
