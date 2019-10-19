Week 9 marks the midway point for many teams in district play. It is also a point in the season where everyone gets a good glimpse of whats to come in the postseason as teams begin to fight for playoff positioning.
McComb helped its cause getting its first district win, topping Lanier 13-6 during homecoming.
South Pike continued to roll, flying past Raymond 44-12.
It was a frustrating night for North Pike as the Jaguars lose a heart-breaker 42-41 to Lawrence County.
Parklane also had a rough go at it, dropping its third-consecutive district game. The Pioneers fell to the Oak Forest Yellow Jackets, 41-22.
In other action:
-Tylertown fell at Magee, 27-6
-Amite County was shut out by Wesson, 54-0 on Thursday.
-Amite School Center lost to Cathedral, 60-7.
-Centreville could not keep up with Adams County Christian, losing 28-6.
-Bogue Chitto picked up its first district win, defeating Enterprise, 35-18.
-Franklin County rolled past Port Gibson, 30-8.
-Kentwood got past Varnado, 40-24.
