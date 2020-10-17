LOCAL 

South Pike 34, Raymond 0

North Pike 42, Lawrence County 16

Oak Forest 42, Parklane 20

Adams Christian 35, Centreville Aca. 12

Cathedral 48, Amite School 0

Wesson 39, Amite County 0

Franklin Co. 20, Port Gibson 18

Magee 46, Tylertown 14

Puckett 48, Salem 20

STATE

Amory 14, Nettleton 0

Baldwyn 50, Ashland 0

Belmont 47, Alcorn Central 6

Biggersville 62, Coldwater 6

Biloxi 27, St. Martin 3

Booneville 38, Kossuth 7

Bowling Green, La. 20, Sylva-Bay Aca. 14

Brookhaven 28, South Jones 17

Brookhaven Academy 28, Hillcrest Christian 18

Calhoun City 33, Bruce 6

Carroll Aca. 42, Tunica Academy 6

Center Hill 32, New Hope 14

Choctaw Central 23, Northeast Lauderdale 20

Choctaw County 20, Ripley 6

Christian Collegiate 28, Prentiss Christian 20

Clarkdale 24, Kemper County 18

Clinton 21, Germantown 14

Collins 18, East Marion 6

Corinth 58, New Albany 35

D'Iberville 34, Hancock 14

DeSoto, Ark. 58, Calhoun Aca. 22

Delta Aca. 18, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 0

Delta Streets 28, Humphreys Aca. 22

East Central 30, Gautier 26

Eupora 48, J.Z. George 34

Greenville Christian 61, Indianola Aca. 21

Grenada 28, West Point 21, OT

Harrison Central 27, Gulfport 7

Hartfield Academy 58, Lamar School 20

Hattiesburg 22, Pearl River Central 13

Hazlehurst 38, Wilkinson County 0

Hebron Christian 32, Columbus Christian 12

Heritage Academy 27, Starkville Aca. 18

Holmes County Central 49, Cleveland Central 13

Houston 28, Aberdeen 13

Itawamba AHS 41, Mooreville 13

Jackson Aca. 56, Presbyterian Christian 35

Jefferson Davis County 40, Seminary 14

Kirk Aca. 19, Memphis Nighthawks, Tenn. 14

Lafayette 20, Saltillo 0

Lake Cormorant 28, Columbus 0

Laurel 19, West Jones 13

Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 48, Northpoint Christian 7

Leake Aca. 42, East Rankin Aca. 7

Leake Central 26, Kosciusko 20

Louisville 21, West Lauderdale 14

Lumberton 46, Richton 10

Madison Central 15, Starkville 9

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 50, Jackson Prep 24

Manchester Aca. 54, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 0

Mantachie 28, Strayhorn 8

Mendenhall 33, Florence 21

Moss Point 40, Bay 21

Nanih Waiya 35, Hamilton 6

Newton County 61, Richland 17

Newton def. Lake, forfeit

North Delta 35, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14

North Panola 26, Independence 21

North Pontotoc 42, Tishomingo County 35

North Sunflower Aca. 44, Deer Creek School 14

Northwest Rankin 31, Petal 30

Noxubee County 60, Hatley 0

Oak Grove 58, Terry 14

Oak Hill Aca. 48, Central Holmes 30

Ocean Springs 61, North DeSoto, La. 6

Oxford 50, Horn Lake 27

Pearl 18, George County 9

Pelahatchie 41, Pisgah 21

Perry Central 43, St. Patrick 0

Philadelphia 34, Forest 26

Picayune 42, Long Beach 13

Pillow Aca. 42, Magnolia Heights 12

Pontotoc 37, Caledonia 12

Poplarville 35, Purvis 7

Quitman 6, Northeast Jones 4

Raleigh 55, McLaurin 6

Ridgeland 49, Vicksburg 32

Scott Central 38, Union 33

Sebastopol 49, Resurrection Catholic 35

Senatobia 35, Byhalia 7

Simmons 36, Ethel 9

Simpson Aca. 35, Park Place Christian Academy 19

Smithville 26, Okolona 20

South Pontotoc 28, Shannon 22

Southaven 19, Olive Branch 14

St. Aloysius 43, Washington School 28

St. Joseph-Greenville 20, Bayou Aca. 14

St. Stanislaus 41, St. Joseph-Madison 0

Stone 41, Greene County 0

Stringer 47, Leake County 30

TCPS 63, Vardaman 14

Taylorsville 33, Enterprise Clarke 28

Tupelo 30, Lewisburg 14

Vancleave 40, Pass Christian 28

Velma Jackson 34, Crystal Springs 6

Water Valley 34, Holly Springs 14

Wayne Aca. 41, Columbia Academy 22

West Lincoln 28, Loyd Star 26

West Lowndes 37, Noxapater 7

West Marion 7, Columbia 6

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 42, Rebul Aca. 6

Winona 32, Humphreys 8

Winona Christian 33, Marshall Aca. 7

Winston Aca. 34, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Woodland, Ala. 36, Victory Christian 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hernando vs. DeSoto Central, ccd.

Myrtle vs. H.W. Byers, ccd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.