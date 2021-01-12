It is not the start to conference play that the Parklane boys were hoping for against the Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots at home Friday. The Pioneers could not get over a slow start in the first half, falling 64-37.
The Pioneers had trouble slowing down the MRA duo of Josh Hubbard and Phillip Hughes who had 18 and 15 points, respectively. Jacob Gazzo was the lone Parklane scorer to finish in double figures as the sophomore had 12.
Early on, the Pioneers could not establish its offensive game. The lone points of the opening quarter came courtesy of a basket by Trace Ramshur. On defense, both Hubbard and Harrison Alexander paced the Patriots early, putting the hosts down 14-2 at the end of the first eight minutes of play.
Things didn’t get much better in the second quarter, as yet another Hubbard-led effort resulted in 16 points for MRA.
Parklane continued to struggle on offense, with Gazzo, Burt Passman and Jay Long limited to just a basket each in the second.
A more consistent brand of play began in the third quarter for Parklane as both Gazzo and Passman found their groove and were complimented by a basket and free throw from Sean Artigues.
However, it was matched with the best scoring quarter of the night from the visitors who put up 19 points to extend their lead to 39-23 heading into the fourth.
Even though the Pioneers got scoring from six different players in the fourth, it wasn’t enough as the Patriots sealed the win.
PA girls come up short
The Parklane girls were looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Brookhaven Academy Tuesday. And even though they got 15-point efforts each from Liberty Gillihan and Haven Hollis, the Pioneers came up short at home Friday against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
Like the boys, the girls got off to a slow start as they struggled to score.
A basket each from Gillihan and Hollis represented the lone first quarter points for the Pioneers.
In the second quarter, the offense became more consistent for Parklane. In addition to scores from Gillihan and Hollis, Gigi Lindsey provided a basket and a 3-pointer in an effort to try and get the Pioneers back in the ballgame.
The Patriots put together another solid period in the second, taking a 23-14 lead over the Pioneers at the half.
Even though the Pioneers went to their bread and butter in Hollis multiple times in the third, getting 11 points from the senior, the rest of the team could not follow suit.
In the fourth, Lacey Dumas, Lindsey and Alexis Tran each nailed 3-pointers and Gillihan put up another seven points but the Pioneers could not pull any closer in the game.
