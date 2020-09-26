Just seven days removed from a heartbreaking loss to Puckett in overtime, the Bogue Chitto Bobcats rebounded Friday, getting a 15-6 win at home over St. Patrick.
"It was really good for us to get a win tonight," Bogue Chitto head coach Gareth Sartin said after the game. "We've been close a couple of times this year (but) we haven't been able to seal the deal. It was a really good win for us."
For the second-consecutive week, Coach Sartin praised the way his defense performed. Against the Fighting Irish, both Felder Sartin and Owen Anderson finished with five tackles apiece. However it was Tristan Buffington who may have stolen the show with four tackles and two interceptions.
The Bobcat (2-2) defense made a mark early shutting down the Irish (2-2) on the opening drive of the game. After gaining possession, Bogue Chitto marched down the field before Reid Smith capped off the drive with a six-yard run. Carson Price connected on the point after giving the hosts a 7-0 lead.
Price added to that lead the following quarter, nailing a 22-yard field goal.
In the third, the Bobcats were awarded two-points on a safety after a snap sailed over the St. Patrick punter's head, going out of the back of the end zone. Following the safety, Bogue Chitto took a 12-0 lead.
Yet another Price field goal in the fourth quarter, this time from 44-yards out put the Bobcats ahead 15-0. Sartin added that may be the longest field goal any of his players made during his time as the head coach of Bogue Chitto.
At the 8:04 mark, the Irish scored their first points of the contest following a five-yard run Jackson Kostmayer. However the PAT was missed keeping it a two-score advantage for the Bobcats who eventually walked away with the win.
Quarterback Colton Frith led Bogue Chitto going 7-of-16 for 116 yards and no interceptions. On the ground, he had 81 yards on 14 carries while Owen Anderson tallied 67 yards on 17 carries.
Next up for Bogue Chitto is a road contest against Amite County to open District 7-2A play. Sartin said that the Trojans should not be taken lightly and that they are better than their 0-4 record
