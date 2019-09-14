Centreville went into Friday night’s battle against the Brookhaven Academy Cougars thirsty for a win but ultimately could not overcome the two first-half red zone trips that resulted in zero points as the Tigers fell to the Cougars, 24-20.
BA took an early 10-0 lead but Centreville battled back late in the first half Kason Clark found pay-dirt on a 6-yard run. Clark took the hand off and added a two-point conversion taking the Tigers to half trailing only by two at 10-8.
The Cougars struck first in the second half and extended their lead with a touchdown making the score 17-8, however the Tigers fought back.
Clark capped-off a nice drive with an eight-yard touchdown run but the two-point conversion failed, and the Tigers still trailed by three at 17-14.
The Centreville defense went to work forcing the BA to punt and with a nice return by Caleb Kinabrew the Tigers found themselves set up for a potential game winning drive.
The Tiger offense drove the ball down the field and pushed their way into the end zone when quarterback Jaden Morris kept the snap and rushed forward for a two-yard touchdown giving the Tigers a 20-17 lead.
The Centreville defense was trying to hold on for the final 4:30 of the contest, but ultimately the BA offense won the battle.
The Cougars marched down the field and put seven more points on the board, slamming the door on the Tigers.
Offensively, Centreville was led by Clark as he carried the ball 36 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Morris completed three of eight passes for 94 yards and Cade Hurst added nine carries for 37 yards.
Defensively, the Tigers were led by Logan Longmire and Slader Kinabrew as they both accounted for six tackles a piece. Centreville will open district play in Liberty Friday night as it takes on the ASC Rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.