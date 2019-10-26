The disappointing season for the Southwest Mississippi Community College Bears came to a disappointing end Saturday following a 41-0 defeat during homecoming at the hands of the rival Co-Lin Wolves. The loss seals a winless season for the Bears.
“They won the football game fair and square,” SMCC head coach Tim Stowers said. “They out-blocked us, out-tackled us. It disappoints me that we don’t play better at home.”
After both defenses forced 3-and-outs to open the game, the Bears (0-9, 0-6 MACJC South) found themselves down following the Wolves’ second possession.
Co-Lin caught SMCC off-guard as Dell Thigpen got the ball on a reverse, found some open space and rumbled into the end zone from 28 yards out making the score 7-0 in favor of the visitors.
SMCC tried to answer, but quarterback Ja’Tyler Moore and the offense were shut down, going 3-and-out and giving the ball back to the Wolves.
Co-Lin quarterback Danny Clark then orchestrated an 8-play, 80-yard drive that wrapped when he connected with Antoine Robinson on a 9-yard touchdown strike. With the extra point, SMCC trailed 14-0.
That deficit grew to 21-0 early in the second quarter when the Clark to Robinson connection shined again, this time from 68 yards out.
What was arguably the lone bright spot on offense Saturday night for the Bears, was the receiving of sophomore Gerkithis McCray. The former McComb Tiger shined on the ensuing drive, catching a 13-yard pass from Moore on 3rd down helping to set the Bears up with a 4th and short. But a delay of game penalty dashed the hopes for SMCC who was forced to punt. McCray finished the night with five catches for 72 yards. He was the lone Bear to have more than 17 yards receiving.
Following the punt, a lengthy drive resulted in another touchdown for Co-Lin as this time Clark hooked up with Erick Rogers putting SMCC behind 27-0 at the half, following the missed extra point.
At the midway point of the 3rd quarter, Clark again hooked up with Rogers as the sophomore found the freshman in the north end zone of John I. Hurst Stadium on a 10-yard touchdown pass making the score 34-0.
The final touchdown of the game came late in the third when Clark tossed his fifth and Robinson caught his third on a 2-yard completion. The touchdown gave Co-Lin a 41-0 lead.
After the game Coach Stowers said that he and his staff are anxious to get to work in the offseason to make the team better.
“We are really going to have to work hard in the offseason and do a really good job of recruiting. This program, after going 0-9, we have a lot of areas to improve on,” he said. “The mental part of it is just as important, if not, more important than the physical part of it. I am looking forward to going out and selling Southwest as a great institution, a great place to go to school. Once student athletes and students get here, they really don’t want to leave.”
