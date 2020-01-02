Despite not having leading scorer Amari Davis, who sat out to rest, the North Pike ladies picked up a 45-38 win over Pascagoula on Friday and a 36-30 victory over Lumberton on Saturday. Both games were part of the Biloxi Christmas Tournament.
“I thought that we played well,” North Pike head coach Laura Holman said. “Saturday I thought that we got off to slow start, but finished well.”
The Jaguars (13-3) engaged in a back-and-forth battle with the Panthers (3-8) in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest. Without Davis, Jamey McDaniel took over the role as leading scorer in the game and the junior got off to a strong start in the first, scoring half of her team’s 12 points.
Shatoria Vigne stepped up her game in the second with four points to help pace North Pike, but the Jaguars’ defense made the biggest impact in the quarter, holding the Panthers to just three points to take a 24-18 halftime lead.
Vigne and McDaniel continued to lead the charge in the second half as the Jaguars pulled out the victory. McDaniel finished with 16 points while Vigne had 13.
The Jaguars had a rough go early in Saturday’s contest. The only points registered in the first quarter for North Pike came via a field goal from Gabby James. But while the offense got off to a dreadful start, the defense held its own, limiting Lumberton to seven points.
Trailing 19-14 heading into the third quarter, McDaniel got into a groove, knocking down a pair of baskets and a 3-pointer to lead the Jaguar charge. She finished with 11 points.
In the fourth, it was Vigne’s turn as the senior post player got four baskets to finish with team high 15 helping North Pike seal the win.
Jaguars fall short in finale
North Pike found some success Friday against Heritage Academy, picking up a 65-46 win to erase a two-game losing streak but the Jaguars came up short Saturday, losing to Madison Prep Academy of Baton Rouge 73-56.
Both games were part of the St. Andrews Christmas Showcase.
“Both teams were actually really good,” North Pike head coach Terrell Anderson said. “We looked like we had our groove on Friday.”
In Friday’s contest, Alijah Martin and Zackery Boyd made their presence known.
Martin had a team high 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting while Boyd finished with 14 points on 4-of-9 from the field. All of Boyd’s makes came from beyond the 3-point line.
And while the Jaguars’ (5-11) offense shined early, its defense was equally as impressive.
The Patriots (3-2) were held to 10 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second. North Pike led 37-25 at the half.
Six points from Jayden Jordan and a 3-pointer apiece from Boyd and Thomas May helped the Jaguars keep distance between themselves and their opponents as they rode the momentum to victory.
On Saturday, the Jaguars held their own against the Chargers but only for the majority of the first three quarters.
North Pike was once again led by Martin, who had 23 points but foul trouble plagued the senior guard in the end. He fouled out about halfway through the final period and Coach Anderson said that allowed Madison Prep to press more, forcing mistakes.
