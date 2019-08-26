Wow! What an opening night of high school football it was this past weekend. Congrats to the area teams that came away with W’s in Week 1. But even if your team was defeated, don’t sweat it — there is still plenty of time for your team to right its wrongs and get better.
I was covering the highly-anticipated and much-talked-about contest between North Pike and Parklane. It was the first ever matchup between the two Pike County schools and it certainly won’t be the last.
The Jaguars and the Pioneers will again face-off next year with the 2020 game taking place at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Looking back at Friday’s game, the atmosphere was electric, and it felt like a playoff game! And towards the tail end of the contest, it felt like everyone in attendance, regardless of the outcome, certainly got their money’s worth.
But most of all, even though some were pulling for North Pike while others were rooting for Parklane, it was good to see a large portion of the county come together.
With North Pike going back down to 4A, joining the same district as McComb and South Pike, they will obviously be playing each other later in the year. And by playing the Pioneers this year, the Jaguars are also the only team to play all three of the other schools in Pike County.
That got me thinking — why can’t we have Parklane play the other Pike County schools? Maybe we could have the Pioneers do a home and home series with the McComb Tigers or the South Pike Eagles. I would personally love to see it and I believe, like Friday night, it will be great for the community. Not to mention, it will be great revenue for the host school.
While speaking to one of our local coaches on a Friday night last year, he asked how another Pike County school did that night. After telling him the outcome of the game, he explained to me that all of the Pike County schools support each other. I know that many of the coaches here in Pike County have great relationships with each other and some have even worked together in the past.
I just had my one year anniversary of living here in Pike County and I have to say, it didn’t take long for me to realize that residents here love their football. And it seems to ramp-up even more when teams from Pike County play each other. I just missed out on the North Pike vs. South Pike game last year but I was in attendance for McComb vs. South Pike. I heard before-hand that there was going to be a big crowd and a great atmosphere, and I was not disappointed.
And it was like déjà vu for me Friday night at Parklane. I know that if Parklane is able to schedule series to play McComb and South Pike, it will be good for the community and add on to the ever-growing sense of pride here in Pike County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.