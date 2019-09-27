The excitement surrounding a homecoming game can be an Achilles heel for some football teams because for the players it provides a distraction from the game itself.
For Parklane, however, it provided a big boost as the Pioneers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, rolling past the Brookhaven Academy Panthers 49-7 Friday night.
“We came out ready to play and had a lot of life,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “We played good offensively, defensively and special teams. We covered well and I felt like we played a complete game.”
On the first drive of the game, Parklane (5-1) made an immediate impact, moving the ball down the field with little to no issues. The combo of Taylor Alford and Brady Wilson led the attack before Alford pushed his way into the end zone from two yards out. Wyatt Lampton added the extra point giving the Pioneers a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars were also able to move the ball down the field, aided by a pass interference call on Parklane. However, the Pioneer defense stepped up and Cayden Larrimore stepped in front of a Tyler Fortenberry pass to give the hosts an early lead in the turnover battle.
“It was a fun night, pretty much,” said Larrimore. “We worked on defense for about four hours (at practice).
On the next possession for Parklane, the senior duo of Wilson and Alford went back to work. Running behind the big and athletic offensive line, it was now Wilson’s turn to put some points on the board. He took the handoff from quarterback Braxton Cooksey and sprinted into the end zone from 32 yards out giving the Pioneers the 14-0 advantage.
Brookhaven Academy tried to get back in the ball game, but the pressure put on by the Parklane pass rush became too much for Fortenberry and the Cougars to handle.
Following a BA punt, it took the Pioneers only three play to increase their lead. This time the Pioneers scored through the air as Cooksey hooked up with Wilson from 18 yards out increasing the Parklane lead to 21-0, late in the first quarter. Cooksey, who made his return Friday from a finger injury he suffered in Week 2, gave plenty of praise to his offensive line and their play in the win.
“They always show up and play to the best of their ability,” he said.
Not even two minutes into the second quarter, the Pioneers jumped ahead by four scores. Big runs by Wilson and Alford moved the ball down to the 1-yard line. Cooksey then snuck his way into the end zone on a one-yard plunge, putting Parklane up 28-0.
After yet another interception by Larrimore, the Pioneers set up shop at their 34-yard line. Cooksey then led a four-play drive that wrapped with a two-yard touchdown run by Corey Culotta making the score 35-0.
A lengthy Cougar drive – which moved down to the Pioneer 34-yard line – ended with a turnover on downs keeping the momentum on the home sideline. During the drive BA quarterback Tyler Fortenberry was pressured heavily by the Parklane front-seven resulting in multiple incomplete passes and even a sack.
“When you have big linemen and you have skill players, you make it happen. You make it through the hole, and they can’t stop you,” said Parklane senior lineman Gabriel Estay.
Parklane took advantage of the turnover on downs. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Wilson slipped through the BA defense and scored on a 63-yard run. The Lampton extra point made the score 42-0.
With the big lead, the second half was played on a running clock.
On the first drive of the second half, the Cougars showed that they had plenty of fight left in them moving the ball down the field efficiently. A 25-yard pass play from Tyler Fortenberry to Dillon Fortenberry put the ball inside the Pioneer 5-yard line. Two plays later Nick Ogden finished off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run putting BA on the board.
The Pioneers recorded their only giveaway of the night on the final play of the third quarter on a fumble. The Parklane defense, however, did not allow any points on the ensuing drive.
Late in the fourth quarter, Parklane added one more score when Conner Wilson rushed into the end zone from eight yards out putting the Pioneers ahead 49-7
Brady Wilson led Parklane with 213 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also caught one pass for 18 yards and another score. All of his stats came in the first half.
“I just went out there and tried to have fun,” he said. “The holes out there were just unbelievable. I have to give credit 100-percent to the (offensive) line. They blocked their butts off and made my job easy.”
Alford tallied 78 yards and a score on 10 carries. Cooksey finished with one passing touchdown and one rushing.
The win provided a big momentum boost for the Pioneers who return to district play next week with a tough road test at MRA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.