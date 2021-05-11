SMCC soccer teams fall to visiting Jones

After jumping ahead 1-0, the Southwest Mississippi Community College men’s soccer team could not maintain that lead, falling 3-1 at home Friday evening to No. 10 Jones.
“We have a good group of boys who work hard but they do tend to fall asleep, and that’s what happened,” SMCC head coach Zach Mills said. “You let in some silly goals, you let somebody behind you and get a goal scored on you and all of a sudden the wind is out of your sails. I told them all season, let’s pick it up and stay alert and alive and if we could play 90 minutes, I know that we can win.”
The Bears (2-10,1-7 conference) displayed an aggressive approach to open the contest.
They nearly scored in the 24th minute when Tiago Ravagni sent a shot from about 25 yards back off the crossbar.
However, their aggressiveness did pay off in the 37th minute when Nahuel Cruz took in a pass from Carlos Aguilar before finding the back of the net putting SMCC on top of Jones 1-0.
SMCC maintained that 1-0 advantage until almost two minutes into the second half when Adam Lynch tied the game with a goal.
Not even two minutes later, the Bears faced their first deficit of the day when Itai Allen followed up Lynch’s score with one of his own.
SMCC continued to fight but could not find that magic that it had earlier.
The Bears lost goalkeeper Cooper Odum to an injury in the 60th minute and he never returned.
About six minutes later the Bobcats added to their lead with a goal from Elean Fajardo.
SMCC struggled trying to answer back as the Jones defense buckled down preventing the Bears from mounting a comeback.
Bear women get edged
Like the men, the SMCC women also got off to a solid start but could not close it out in the end.
The Bears held the No. 9 Jones Bobcats scoreless for the first 80 minutes of play before a goal from Caragan Childs provided the only scoring of the match as SMCC lost a heartbreaker to Jones.
“Jones is a good team and they had been trying to create that space on the outside to serve it in,” Mills said. “And we finally got caught slipping. We had some injuries all season. We have been struggling with injuries that have slowed our girls down. On the outside, unfortunately, one of our players is just a little slower than she usually is. Jones crossed a nice ball and we just couldn’t get there.”
