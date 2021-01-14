Despite getting solid performances from leading scorers Amari Davis and Jamey McDaniel, the North Pike girls fell just short at home Tuesday night, losing to Raymond, 65-60.
“Execution early in the game wasn’t there and we were still kind of forcing some shots,” North Pike head coach Laura Holman said. “In the second half we executed a little better but Raymond was able to come up with some shots down the stretch.”
Although the Jaguars (5-6, 1-2) came up short, Holman was pleased with her team’s effort playing against a tough team.
“I think that it is what they needed,” she said. “It has to be a huge confidence builder. Anytime you can get 11 points off of your bench, that is a good thing.”
While four different Jaguars registered points in the first quarter including four from McDaniel and three each from Davis and Amari Barnes, the Rangers had a better start.
Led by Zykeria Anderson, Raymond posted 19 points putting North Pike behind by seven at the end of the first quarter.
Even though North Pike continued to struggle slowing down Anderson, the Jaguars kept pace.
They remained within striking distance at the half, down by eight.
Despite out-scoring the Rangers in the second half, it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars came up short.
Davis led North Pike with 21 points while McDaniel had 18 and Barnes 11. Anderson paced the Rangers with a game-high 30.
N. Pike boys struggle in loss
The turnover issue has become kryptonite thus far for the North Pike boys and it reared its ugly head again Tuesday as the Jaguars could not overcome their mistakes, falling at home to Raymond, 77-41.
N. Pike Coach Terrell Anderson said that when facing tough competition like the Rangers, there is little room for error.
“When you don’t value the ball on each possession, you cannot beat a quality team,” he said. “You can get away with beating a team that is rebuilding this year, but when you play good, quality teams, you have to value each possession and hang on to the ball.”
After getting out-scored 14-9 and 20-6 in the first and second quarters, respectively, the Jaguars (4-7, 0-3) picked up their game a bit in the third.
Led by a valiant effort from Ricki Harrell, North Pike began to show more consistency on offense.
“Ricki Harrell, he actually played a good game, he was taking it to their big guys and getting and-1’s and finishing at the rim,” Anderson said.
Harrell had seven points in the third quarter matching his total from the first.
He finished with a team-high 15.
In the fourth, North Pike tried to finish strong but could not match the same intensity that they displayed in the third.
The Jaguars will be at home Friday night to face Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.