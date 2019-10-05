The Parklane Pioneers entered Friday’s game not only looking to move their win streak to four in a row but also to pull back to .500 in conference play.
But the Madison-Ridgeland Patriots had other ideas, pulling away from Parklane early before defeating the Pioneers 49-12 Friday night in Madison.
“We just got beat,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “We just had too many turnovers against a good team.”
The Pioneers (5-2, 0-2) found themselves behind early when the Patriots got a 3-yard touchdown run from Trey Zito to jump ahead 7-0.
But Parklane answered right back as Ethan Lindsey rumbled into the end zone from 32-yards out. The two-point conversion failed but the Pioneers pulled within one at 7-6.
MRA extended its lead to 21-6 late in the first quarter following a 36-yard pass from Phillip Short to Tyler Starns then an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown by Joseph Perkins.
Parklane tried to get back into the ball game but the MRA defense gave the Pioneers fits by loading up the box preventing the run game from gaining much traction. Taylor Alford and Brady Wilson were both held to under 100 yards rushing with 71 and 46, respectively.
In the second quarter, the Patriots increased their lead following Short’s second touchdown pass of the night, this time a 31-yarder to Landon Fulcher, making the score 28-6.
MRA added one more score before the half when AJ Hasley found the end zone from two yards out giving the hosts a 35-6 lead at the intermission.
The Pioneers inched closer in the third quarter when Conner Wilson hauled-in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brady Warner making the score 35-12, Patriots. The touchdown was the lone pass attempt on the night for Warner.
Hasley took over in the fourth quarter scoring on a pair of touchdown runs of 18 and 33 yards as MRA walked away with the win.
“We played good in some spots and bad in some other spots,” Stutzman said. “We just have to put for quarters together and play four solid quarters.”
Parklane will be on the road next week as the Pioneers will travel west into Amite County to face the Amite School Center Rebels.
