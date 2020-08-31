McComb soccer coach Casey Brumfield finding success on football field

McComb soccer coach Casey Brumfield already has a lot on her plate. In addition to leading both the Tiger boys and girls soccer teams to go along with her work as a human anatomy and physiology teacher, she has found time to add a recreational sport to her busy schedule.
And while she is used to coaching a sport that many countries outside of the United States refer to as football or futbol, she recently got involved in the other type, known as American football.
Brumfield is a member of the Women’s Football Alliance’s Mississippi Royalty, based in Hattiesburg. She and her teammates got plenty of practice time in earlier in the year, but due to COVID-19, they never got a chance to compete on the field. However, for Brumfield, the practices alone convinced her that she made the right decision.
“We actually didn’t get to play so I never got the experience of playing, but practice — I loved it,” she said. “It was something new.”
In addition to it being fun for Brumfield, who has been involved in other adult league recreational sports, it was also beneficial, helping her with coaching on the soccer field. She used football terminology to related to some of her players.
“This past (soccer) season it really did help me more with the boys than the girls,” she said. “The majority of my boys play football and I got to learn the American football language and translate that into the international football language.”
“In American football I am learning zone versus man and about the quarterback and their jobs, and things like that,” she continued. “Then you turn that into the international where I am trying to teach them because they never played before. I can tell them well like with your position, you act like a safety. The boys were catching on very quick.”
Coaching two different teams in high school, playing recreational sports and teaching may seem like a lot to juggle for some, but for Brumfield, she is used to it. Growing up she always followed a routine and kept a planner to help her balance her activities and responsibilities. This especially helps her in present day as she is now a resident of Hattiesburg and commutes daily to teach and coach. She admits, however, she is still very-much involved in her hometown of McComb.
As far as scheduling, the football season starts in the spring so it doesn’t affect her schedule as a coach and teacher very much. She spends her weekdays teaching and coaching and her weekends are mainly focused on football.
Brumfield said that it was her role model and someone she is very close to who helped spark the idea of playing professional football. Her godmother Flo Wansley, who was also an athlete, put the idea in her head and Brumfield is very grateful to her for doing that.
“When (Mississippi) Royalty started, she was an athlete up until she got hurt and she would tell me, ‘Hey, I think that you should come play,’ and I told her, ‘No I am not playing football,’ ” Brumfield said. “But seeing her journey through it and everything and I was like I have to play now.”
And it didn’t take long for Brumfield to become addicted to the sport.
“I remember that first practice and I was nervous and everything,” she said. “I wondered where they will have me playing, I wonder if I am good enough. I was just thinking, where do I fit in?”
It turns out, Brumfield fit in well. She plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and backup quarterback on offense and both a safety and linebacker on defense.
Even though she hasn’t had a game yet, she believes the excitement is just building up inside her, and she will be ready to go when the Royalty eventually get to play.
