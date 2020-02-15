SMCC women, men fall short against Jones

For the Southwest Mississippi Community College women, Thursday’s home contest against Jones College was one of runs. But the one that mattered the most came at the end, benefitting the visitors as the Bears lost to the Bobcats, 71-68 on sophomore night.
“We had a good game plan and didn’t need to get into the 80’s with them,” SMCC head coach Brent Harris said. “Some shot selection there, I think in the third quarter hurt us and let them get out into transition. Defensively I couldn’t be more proud.”
After the Bears (15-6, 8-4) got their offense going with the stellar play of Shylia McGee and Jolie Williams in the first quarter, SMCC went on a big run in the second. Seven different Bears were part of a 22 point quarter which was kick-started with a 12-0 run.
However, the Bobcats (18-2, 12-0) closed the quarter on an 8-1 rally to shrink the Bear lead to 38-27 at the half.
SMCC began to lose steam in the second half as Jones inched even closer. Once the Bobcats pulled even with the Bears, both teams traded baskets with the hosts taking a 47-46 advantage heading into the fourth. In the final period, the Bears struggled to keep up. Changes on defense for Jones presented problems for SMCC.
“In the fourth, we kind of ran out of gas,” SMCC assistant coach Britta Stephens said. “We did a decent job of keeping them from scoring in the fourth quarter. They just made a really big run with about two minutes left.”
That run hurt the Bears as they could not recover, falling in the final regular season home game of the year. McGee led the Bears with 15 points while
Keyara Jones paced the Bobcats with 24.
SMCC men come up short
It was an emotional scene Thursday night for the SMCC men as they celebrated sophomore night. And even though those emotions translated to some strong play on the court, it wasn’t quite enough as the Bears fell short to the visiting Jones College Bobcats 71-68.
“Our biggest thing is that we talk about three things every day: your attitude, your effort and your focus,” SMCC head coach Bryan Bender said. “And our effort and focus, we were very flat to start the game, and when you are flat, you are relying on just making shots. Our attitude was good but our effort needs to be sustained from start to finish.”
The Bears (13-8, 7-5) presented a balanced attack led by Drelon Pittman and Goodnews Kpegeol.
Their efforts were complimented with a pair of baskets by Devin Evans and free throws from Spencer Rodgers. Jones (15-5, 7-5) also had balanced scoring, with seven different Bobcats registering points in the first half.
Towards the latter stages of the first half, Jones got into more of a rhythm, building an eight-point lead over the hosts.
However a 6-0 run — which consisted mostly of scoring from Kpegeol — pulled the Bears within two at 29-27 at the half.
The Bobcats got off to a strong start in the second half increasing their lead to 11 at 44-33. But over the span of a minute, the Bears caught fire. Ryan Black nailed two 3-pointers which were followed up with an offensive rebound and put-back by Pittman and a 3 from Rodgers.
SMCC drew even with Jones following the run, as the hosts looked to maintain the momentum.
Even though Jones jumped back ahead, SMCC kept pace looking for another offensive flurry to take the lead.
The Bears pulled within one point on two different occasions in the final minute of play, but they couldn’t get over the hump.
The Bears were led by Kpegeol who had 21 points. SharDarrion Allen led the Bobcats with 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.