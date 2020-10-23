N. Pike visiting Raymond in final regular season road game

Fresh off of a win last week over Lawrence County where they overcame a two-week quarantine, the North Pike Jaguars will wrap up the road slate of their regular season tonight as they will head to Hinds County to face the Raymond Rangers.
The Jaguars have defeated the Rangers in their last three meetings dating back to 2013. In those games, North Pike has out-scored Raymond 97-14. However, North Pike head coach Matt Mock says that the 2020 Rangers are better than they were in the past.
“After watching them on film and watching the North Pike film from last season, they are definitely a much-improved team,” Mock said. “They are better than their record shows at 4-4. They can do a lot with the football and they scored plenty of points in a district game (against Lawrence County).”
The Rangers are anchored by junior quarterback Trent Singleton who is the team leader on offense. Thus far he has 647 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and only two interceptions. On the ground he is also the Rangers’ top rusher with 491 yards and 11 touchdowns on 62 carries.
“The way I look at it is, like when we played teams like Pass Christian and Amite County, who had athletic quarterbacks, we had to stop them and make them throw the football and that is what our goal is this week and that is what our goal was last week,” Mock said. “You are not going to break any long runs, we are going to give you three or four yards and we are going to bend but not break.”
It is a similar situation for the North Pike offense, which also has an athletic quarterback in sophomore Cardell McDowell coming off of a game last week where he tossed touchdowns to Fred Lewis and Zamarea Fountain.
Senior Damuriyon Montgomery and junior Jermarius Lewis could also rack-up rushing yardage for the Jaguars.
Mock expects the Rangers to counter with a defensive front that can line up in different looks.
“Early in the year they were a three-man front against Amite County, but against South Pike they were a four-man front, because South Pike runs the ball a little more than some of the schools that they play,” Mock said. “I think that we can move the ball on them but our offensive line will have to recognize what front they are in.”
Mock believes that reading the defense, pre-snap, will be a good test for both McDowell and Lewis who have shared time this season at the quarterback position.
“Ultimately it comes down to us as coaches making sure that we put them in a position that they can handle those types of looks,” he said. “It will be a challenge for them but it is like I tell them all the time, don’t think too much, just do what you can and take what they give you.”
Tonight’s game also marks the Jaguars’ final contest before they come home to host county rival South Pike.
And with the anticipated season finale against the Eagles set for next week, Mock stresses the importance of his team to focus on the task at hand and not look past the Rangers.
“I think that it is a huge focal point that you have to stress to them,” he said. “The only thing that we can control is this Friday against Raymond, and we need to take care of business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.