WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County Wildcats celebrated homecoming despite muddy conditions Friday night, beating the Franklin County Bulldogs, 28-12.
In a game that saw the opening kickoff delayed an hour and a half due to thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Wildcats and Bulldogs traded opening scores before settling into a defensive struggle.
Franklin County's Ja'Marlin Green scored from six yards out to tie the game at 6 in the first quarter.
Both teams traded scoreless frames in the second and third quarters with very wet field conditions.
Wilkinson County senior QB Freddie Byrd opened the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown scamper to give the Wildcats a 12-6 lead.
The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-1) answered with a 6-yard strike from senior Trent Tindle to junior Jesse Shorts to tie the game at 12.
Byrd led the Wildcats (2-5, 1-0) on two scoring drives down the home stretch, as Wilkinson County pulled away with the win.
Wilkinson County has now won the last four meetings with the Bulldogs, dating back to 2016.
Franklin County will host Hazlehurst for a key Region 7-3A game Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium in Meadville.
