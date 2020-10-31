The beginning of the season for Bogue Chitto was a rough go as it lost its first three contests, all to non-district opponents. However, beginning with their final non-district game in St. Patrick and going throughout play in District 7-2A, the Bobcats won four of their next five including the latest, a 27-20 decision over Loyd Star in overtime Friday night at home.
“We didn’t play our best game of the year but we hung around there, gutted it out and found a way to win,” said Bogue Chitto head coach Gareth Sartin.
The first quarter between the Bobcats (5-4, 4-1) and the Hornets (3-6, 0-5) was dominated by defensive play as both offenses failed to produce any points.
And it was the same case for nearly all of the second quarter as well. With a little over a minute to go until halftime, Loyd Star lit up its side of the scoreboard first on a 45-yard run by Eric Birch. A successful two-point conversion gave the visitors from Brookhaven an 8-0 advantage.
But it didn’t take long for Bogue Chitto to respond. Less than a minute later Cameron Williams hauled-in a 69-yard pass from Colton Frith. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good but the Bobcats pulled within two.
And just as quickly as they responded to the Hornets’ score, they grabbed their first lead as the final seconds of the first half ticked off of the clock when Carson Price connected on a 35-yard field goal making the score 9-8 at the intermission.
About halfway through the third quarter, the Hornets regained the upper hand on an 11-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed but Loyd Star found itself up 14-9.
The lead lasted until the 11:03 mark of the fourth quarter when Owen Anderson — who led the charge on the night for the Bobcats — caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Frith. J.T. McCaffrey added the two-point conversion putting Bogue Chitto ahead 17-14.
After Loyd Star scored on a short run, a Price 26-yard field goal tied the game at 20, eventually forcing overtime.
Bogue Chitto got the ball first and quickly scored on a 3-yard run by Reid Smith before Price added the PAT.
With the lead and the chance to close out the game, the Bobcat defense shined, as Jay May swatted down a pass on fourth down, preserving the win for Bogue Chitto.
Anderson finished with 12 carries for 118 yards and three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Colton Frith went 6-for-10 for 119 yards and a pair of scores. Defensively, Colton Bales and Anderson led the charge with 16 and 14 tackles, respectively.
Bogue Chitto, who secured the No. 2 seed in its district, moves on to the postseason where it will host Puckett a team that defeated the Bobcats at home earlier this year, 20-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.