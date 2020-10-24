LOCAL
McComb 32, Lawrence County 7
North Pike 36, Raymond 18
Jackson Prep 23, Parklane 0
Enterprise 34, Amite County 14
Franklin County 26, East Marion 8
Centreville 36, Newton County 12
West Marion 44, Tylertown 22
Mt. Olive 36, Salem 8
Sylva Bay 33, Amite School Center 0
STATE
Amory 31, Booneville 20
Ashland 38, Myrtle 36, 3OT
Biggersville 66, Falkner 0
Byhalia 42, Holly Springs 24
Caledonia 28, South Pontotoc 7
Calhoun Aca. 44, Columbus Christian 32
Carroll Aca. 48, Central Holmes 6
Cathedral 18, St. Aloysius 0
Clinton 31, Warren Central 16
Coldwater 34, Thrasher 14
Columbia 33, Seminary 0
Corinth 35, Ripley 20
Crystal Springs 12, Yazoo County 6
D'Iberville 22, Gulfport 13
Delta Streets 48, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 44
East Central 44, Pascagoula 30
East Webster 20, Eupora 14
Enterprise Clarke 18, Bay Springs 6
Fort Scott, Kan. 28, Coffeeville 0
French Camp 41, Hamilton 14
Grenada 12, Lake Cormorant 10
Hancock 21, Harrison Central 14
Hartfield Academy 42, Tri-County Aca. 7
Hattiesburg 33, Long Beach 2
Hazlehurst 16, Jefferson County 14
Holmes County Central 35, Callaway 6
Horn Lake 16, Hernando 14
Houston 56, Hatley 7
Humphreys Aca. 34, Hebron Christian 12
Indianola Aca. 18, Canton Academy 0
J.Z. George 44, Bruce 8
Kemper County 44, Southeast Lauderdale 9
Kosciusko 49, Northeast Lauderdale 19
Lafayette 57, New Hope 20
Lamar School 37, East Rankin Aca. 13
Laurel 34, Brookhaven 12
Lumberton 56, Resurrection Catholic 0
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 28, Presbyterian Christian 0
Magee 14, Jefferson Davis County 7
Magnolia Heights 37, Mantachie 0
Manchester Aca. 45, Union Christian, Ark. 6
Marshall Aca. 27, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 20
Morton 41, Forest 13
Moss Point 41, Pass Christian 21
Nanih Waiya 28, Vardaman 7
Nettleton 34, Alcorn Central 0
New Albany 56, Tishomingo County 7
North Delta 19, Kirk Aca. 7
North Panola 42, Water Valley 21
North Sunflower Aca. 51, Prentiss Christian 6
Northwest Rankin 23, Pearl 21
Noxubee County 29, Choctaw County 0
Oak Grove 24, Brandon 22
Ocean Springs 40, St. Martin 0
Oxford 39, Olive Branch 0
Pelahatchie 40, St. Joseph-Madison 14
Philadelphia 24, Newton 18
Picayune 48, Pearl River Central 7
Pillow Aca. 43, Bayou Aca. 28
Pisgah 41, Riverside 14
Pontotoc 24, Itawamba AHS 21
Poplarville 48, Greene County 7
Purvis 35, Forrest Co. AHS 0
Richland 17, Quitman 12
Ridgeland 33, Neshoba Central 29
Sebastopol 8, Stringer 2
Senatobia 35, Independence 14
Simmons 30, McAdams 12
South Panola 12, Madison Central 10
Southaven 42, Lewisburg 17
St. Joseph-Greenville 48, Porter's Chapel Aca. 0
St. Stanislaus 42, Vancleave 35
Taylorsville 48, Puckett 6
Tunica Academy 44, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 7
Tupelo 21, DeSoto Central 14
Velma Jackson 38, McLaurin 0
Walnut 52, Strayhorn 28
Wayne Aca. 34, Winston Aca. 14
West Point 47, Columbus 14
Winona Christian 61, Oak Hill Aca. 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Center Hill vs. Saltillo, ccd.
