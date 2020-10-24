LOCAL

McComb 32, Lawrence County 7

North Pike 36, Raymond 18

Jackson Prep 23, Parklane 0

Enterprise 34, Amite County 14

Franklin County 26, East Marion 8

Centreville 36, Newton County 12

West Marion 44, Tylertown 22

Mt. Olive 36, Salem 8

Sylva Bay 33, Amite School Center 0 

STATE

Amory 31, Booneville 20

Ashland 38, Myrtle 36, 3OT

Biggersville 66, Falkner 0

Byhalia 42, Holly Springs 24

Caledonia 28, South Pontotoc 7

Calhoun Aca. 44, Columbus Christian 32

Carroll Aca. 48, Central Holmes 6

Cathedral 18, St. Aloysius 0

Clinton 31, Warren Central 16

Coldwater 34, Thrasher 14

Columbia 33, Seminary 0

Corinth 35, Ripley 20

Crystal Springs 12, Yazoo County 6

D'Iberville 22, Gulfport 13

Delta Streets 48, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 44

East Central 44, Pascagoula 30

East Webster 20, Eupora 14

Enterprise Clarke 18, Bay Springs 6

Fort Scott, Kan. 28, Coffeeville 0

French Camp 41, Hamilton 14

Grenada 12, Lake Cormorant 10

Hancock 21, Harrison Central 14

Hartfield Academy 42, Tri-County Aca. 7

Hattiesburg 33, Long Beach 2

Hazlehurst 16, Jefferson County 14

Holmes County Central 35, Callaway 6

Horn Lake 16, Hernando 14

Houston 56, Hatley 7

Humphreys Aca. 34, Hebron Christian 12

Indianola Aca. 18, Canton Academy 0

J.Z. George 44, Bruce 8

Kemper County 44, Southeast Lauderdale 9

Kosciusko 49, Northeast Lauderdale 19

Lafayette 57, New Hope 20

Lamar School 37, East Rankin Aca. 13

Laurel 34, Brookhaven 12

Lumberton 56, Resurrection Catholic 0

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 28, Presbyterian Christian 0

Magee 14, Jefferson Davis County 7

Magnolia Heights 37, Mantachie 0

Manchester Aca. 45, Union Christian, Ark. 6

Marshall Aca. 27, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 20

Morton 41, Forest 13

Moss Point 41, Pass Christian 21

Nanih Waiya 28, Vardaman 7

Nettleton 34, Alcorn Central 0

New Albany 56, Tishomingo County 7

North Delta 19, Kirk Aca. 7

North Panola 42, Water Valley 21

North Sunflower Aca. 51, Prentiss Christian 6

Northwest Rankin 23, Pearl 21

Noxubee County 29, Choctaw County 0

Oak Grove 24, Brandon 22

Ocean Springs 40, St. Martin 0

Oxford 39, Olive Branch 0

Pelahatchie 40, St. Joseph-Madison 14

Philadelphia 24, Newton 18

Picayune 48, Pearl River Central 7

Pillow Aca. 43, Bayou Aca. 28

Pisgah 41, Riverside 14

Pontotoc 24, Itawamba AHS 21

Poplarville 48, Greene County 7

Purvis 35, Forrest Co. AHS 0

Richland 17, Quitman 12

Ridgeland 33, Neshoba Central 29

Sebastopol 8, Stringer 2

Senatobia 35, Independence 14

Simmons 30, McAdams 12

South Panola 12, Madison Central 10

Southaven 42, Lewisburg 17

St. Joseph-Greenville 48, Porter's Chapel Aca. 0

St. Stanislaus 42, Vancleave 35

Taylorsville 48, Puckett 6

Tunica Academy 44, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 7

Tupelo 21, DeSoto Central 14

Velma Jackson 38, McLaurin 0

Walnut 52, Strayhorn 28

Wayne Aca. 34, Winston Aca. 14

West Point 47, Columbus 14

Winona Christian 61, Oak Hill Aca. 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Center Hill vs. Saltillo, ccd.

