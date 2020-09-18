Last week’s 38-0 shutout win over St. Aloysius not only gave the Parklane its first win of the season, but it provided a big boost for the Pioneers.
Fast forward to Friday and the Pioneers picked up where they left off against the Flashes with a 43-6 win Friday night over visiting Central Hinds.
“It was a good win for us,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “I thought that the defense played really good for us again. Offensively we moved the ball pretty good.”
Stutzman said that the key early on was setting the tone and after winning the toss and taking possession first, it didn’t take long for the Pioneers (2-1) to do so.
On just the fifth play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Conner Wilson hooked up with junior receiver Jordan Anthony on a 50-yard touchdown strike putting Parklane ahead 7-0 at the 9:43 mark in the first quarter.
“I ran a hitch and the defensive back was ten yards off so I gave him a fake slant, turned him around, and I caught it, put on a good move and scored,” said Anthony who led all Parklane receivers with 87 receiving yards and a score.
A stout Pioneer defense followed suit preventing the Cougars (0-3) from crossing into Parklane territory.
Field position was one of the main contributing factors to the success for Parklane all night. Their worst starting position was their own 40-yard line and it was where they set up shop on their second drive.
Wilson led a four-play 60-yard drive that culminated with his second passing touchdown on the night, this time a 39-yard strike to Jeremiah Dillon. Jordan Hunt added his second-consecutive extra point making the score 14-0.
“It was a fade ball, my favorite route,” said Dillon who finished with two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. “I took the inside route and got outside release and he (Wilson) threw it to me and I got the score.”
After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Pioneers regained possession, however, the drive stalled after six plays.
Following yet another stop by the Parklane defense, which gave the Central Hinds offense fits for most of the night, Wilson and the Pioneer offense went back to work.
The third member of the new trio of transfers from Tylertown got into the act as Jekorvian Long took a handoff from Wilson and found the endzone from 12 yards out increasing the lead to 21-0.
Coach Stutzman then showed his aggressiveness on special teams during the ensuing kickoff with an onside kick that his team ran to perfection.
“We have been working on that all week and we just saw a little hole in their defense, and we thought that we can get the ball if we did and it worked perfect,” he said. “They executed and when we can draw something up and they can execute, it is a sign that we are getting better.”
Despite keeping the momentum on the home sideline, the drive didn’t pan out as the Pioneers were stopped short deep in Cougar territory.
The Cougars tried to use that stop to their advantage as they attempted to get back into the ballgame, but a three-and-out forced a punt from the Cougars with their backs not far from their own end zone.
Anthony, who already had punt returns for touchdowns in the first two contests of the year, recorded the hat trick as he took the ball in from at the Central Hinds 45-yard line and sliced through the Cougar defenders into the end zone for the touchdown.
Parklane led Central Hinds 28-0 at the half.
On the first play of the third quarter, the Pioneer defense stepped up again as Myron Jefferson intercepted Cougar quarterback Briley Oakes, shutting the door on the opportunity for Central Hinds.
Three plays into the following drive, Ben McGregor found the end zone from 26-yards out putting Parklane up 34-0. McGregor’s run was set up by key five-yard and 18-yard runs by fellow running mate Christian Ming.
With an interception already under its belt, the Parklane defense helped add to the lead as well when Conner Putfark made a tackle in the end zone resulting in a safety and a 36-0 advantage.
About halfway through the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored their only touchdown of the evening on a seven-yard run by Oakes.
But the Pioneers answered right back as Dillon flashed his skills on special teams with an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown.
After the game, Wilson — who completed 6-of-9 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns — said that the senior night festivities before the game helped provide a bit of a spark.
“Definitely, definitely, I was fired up getting out there, I was fired up walking off of the field, I love it,” he said.
Ming also had a big night offensively with 15 carries for 115 yards. McGregor had eight for 34 to go along with his touchdown. Defensively, Putfark led the Pioneers with eight tackles including his safety.
Next up for Parklane is a road game against Brookhaven Academy. The game will be played at John I. Hurst Stadium on the campus of Southwest Mississippi Community College.
