LOCAL
McComb 34, Hazlehurst 18
Parklane Aca. 21, Silliman, La. 14
South Pike 52, Franklin Co. 12
Tylertown 27, North Pike 26
West Lincoln 33, Salem 18
Wilkinson County 50, Amite County 35
Pisgah 50, Bogue Chitto 18
Bowling Green, La. 14, Centreville Aca. 12
Brookhaven Academy 46, Amite School 7
STATE
Adams Christian 17, Columbia Aca. 0
Alcorn Central 35, Middleton, Tenn. 28
Amory 42, Saltillo 30
Bassfield 36, Collins 14
Bay 28, Purvis 14
Bay Springs 36, Forest 19
Bayou Aca. 7, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 0
Belmont 36, South Pontotoc 12
Biloxi 24, Gautier 20
Booneville 38, Baldwyn 12
Bruce 34, Vardaman 0
Caledonia 28, Aberdeen 18
Calhoun Aca. 28, Hebron Christian 6
Callaway 34, Murrah 14
Canton 26, Terry 7
Carroll Aca. 44, Hillcrest Christian 0
Cathedral 18, St. Joseph-Madison 14
Central Holmes 42, Ethel 7
Charleston 20, Yazoo County 13
Choctaw Central 47, Cherokee, N.C. 12
Claiborne, La. 50, Rebul Aca. 0
Clarksdale 49, Greenville 30
Clinton 13, Olive Branch 7
Clinton Christian Academy 54, CHEF of Lousiana, La. 8
Coahoma AHS 19, Leland 6
Collierville, Tenn. 25, Center Hill 24, OT
Columbia 60, East Marion 14
Columbus Christian 34, Delta Streets 6
Crystal Springs 28, Florence 14
DeSoto Central 28, Lake Cormorant 14
Deer Creek School 52, Porter's Chapel Aca. 22
East Union 61, Myrtle 19
East Webster 23, Shaw 12
Enterprise Clarke 40, Southeast Lauderdale 26
Fayette Ware, Tenn. 30, Northpoint Christian 26
Franklin Academy, La. 62, Christian Collegiate 26
George County 24, Greene County 0
Germantown 30, Neshoba Central 27
Grenada 31, Hernando 14
Gulfport 21, Northwest Rankin 14
Hancock 35, Meridian 12
Hartfield Academy 42, Canton Aca. 10
Heritage Aca. 46, Kirk Aca. 7
Holly Springs 54, Ashland 8
Holmes County Central 28, Greenwood 20
Horn Lake 7, Cleveland Central 6
Houston 32, Calhoun City 7
Humphreys Aca. 40, Delta Aca. 6
Itawamba AHS 45, New Albany 21
J.Z. George 26, Hamilton 20
Jackson Aca. 34, Leake Aca. 0
Jackson Prep 48, Simpson Aca. 0
Jefferson Davis County 36, Collins 14
Jim Hill 26, Port Gibson 6
Kosciusko 14, Newton County 13
Lafayette 20, Southaven 16
Lake 38, Kemper County 32
Lamar School 51, Presbyterian Christian 43
Laurel 35, Hattiesburg 19
Lawrence County 42, Brookhaven 28
LeFlore 24, Amanda Elzy 8
Leake Central 41, Leake County 0
Louisville 38, West Point 28
Madison Central 28, Brandon 14
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 49, Copiah Aca. 3
Magee 54, Mendenhall 0
Magnolia Heights 45, Fayette Academy, Tenn. 14
Manchester Aca. 46, Marvell Academy, Ark. 20
Mantachie 40, Thrasher 0
McLaurin 36, Loyd Star 21
Mize 27, Mount Olive 0
Mooreville 13, Nettleton 6
Newton Co. Aca. 33, Benton Academy 0
North Delta 35, Tunica Academy 0
North Panola 50, Rosa Fort 12
North Side 44, Kingsbury, Tenn. 0
North Sunflower Aca. 30, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 28
Noxapater 32, Eupora 15
Noxubee County 18, Columbus 0
O'Bannon 14, Ray Brooks 0
Oak Forest, La. 46, Central Hinds Aca. 14
Oak Grove 43, Wayne County 28
Palmer 20, West Bolivar 6
Pascagoula 33, Ocean Springs 21
Pass Christian 38, Forrest Co. AHS 14
Pearl 42, Warren Central 0
Pelahatchie 42, Puckett 7
Perry Central 34, Richton 0
Petal 21, Harrison Central 6
Philadelphia 29, West Lauderdale 21
Picayune 41, D'Iberville 6
Pillow Aca. 52, Indianola Aca. 0
Poplarville 42, Pearl River Central 17
Potts Camp 54, H.W. Byers 14
Provine 21, Lanier 0
Quitman 23, Heidelberg 6
Raymond 18, Wingfield 13
Resurrection Catholic 21, North Forrest 20
Ridgeland 37, Forest Hill 26
Ripley 23, Kossuth 13
River Oaks, La. 17, East Rankin Aca. 16
Riverfield, La. 50, Tri-County Aca. 49
Ruleville 36, Gentry 14
Scott Central 49, Morton 0
Sebastopol 41, Enterprise Lincoln 14
Seminary 32, Stone 23
Senatobia 28, Pontotoc 0
Shannon 44, New Hope 20
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 22, Kemper Aca. 8
Smithville 33, Hatley 25
South Delta 22, Simmons 12
South Jones 28, Northeast Lauderdale 21
South Panola 63, Yazoo City 8
Southwind, Tenn. 48, Independence 3
St. Aloysius 21, Greenville Christian 19
St. Andrew's 27, Newton 20
St. Joseph-Greenville 38, Coldwater 0
St. Martin 27, Moss Point 21, OT
St. Patrick 27, Sacred Heart 0
St. Stanislaus 35, Long Beach 19
Starkville 45, Oxford 17
Starkville Aca. 23, French Camp 0
Strayhorn 20, Coffeeville 14
Stringer 35, Clarkdale 10
Sumrall 30, Wesson 6
TCPS 53, Oak Hill Aca. 21
Tensas Academy, La. 55, Prentiss Christian 14
Tupelo 38, Corinth 35
Union 35, Nanih Waiya 24
Vancleave 49, West Harrison 35
Vicksburg 19, Velma Jackson 14
Washington School 38, Riverside 21
Water Valley 36, North Pontotoc 7
West Jones 42, Northeast Jones 7
West Marion 36, Lumberton 13
Winona 42, Choctaw County 14
Winona Christian 32, Winston Aca. 13
