LOCAL

McComb 34, Hazlehurst 18

Parklane Aca. 21, Silliman, La. 14

South Pike 52, Franklin Co. 12

Tylertown 27, North Pike 26

West Lincoln 33, Salem 18

Wilkinson County 50, Amite County 35

Pisgah 50, Bogue Chitto 18

Bowling Green, La. 14, Centreville Aca. 12

Brookhaven Academy 46, Amite School 7

STATE

Adams Christian 17, Columbia Aca. 0

Alcorn Central 35, Middleton, Tenn. 28

Amory 42, Saltillo 30

Bassfield 36, Collins 14

Bay 28, Purvis 14

Bay Springs 36, Forest 19

Bayou Aca. 7, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 0

Belmont 36, South Pontotoc 12

Biloxi 24, Gautier 20

Booneville 38, Baldwyn 12

Bruce 34, Vardaman 0

Caledonia 28, Aberdeen 18

Calhoun Aca. 28, Hebron Christian 6

Callaway 34, Murrah 14

Canton 26, Terry 7

Carroll Aca. 44, Hillcrest Christian 0

Cathedral 18, St. Joseph-Madison 14

Central Holmes 42, Ethel 7

Charleston 20, Yazoo County 13

Choctaw Central 47, Cherokee, N.C. 12

Claiborne, La. 50, Rebul Aca. 0

Clarksdale 49, Greenville 30

Clinton 13, Olive Branch 7

Clinton Christian Academy 54, CHEF of Lousiana, La. 8

Coahoma AHS 19, Leland 6

Collierville, Tenn. 25, Center Hill 24, OT

Columbia 60, East Marion 14

Columbus Christian 34, Delta Streets 6

Crystal Springs 28, Florence 14

DeSoto Central 28, Lake Cormorant 14

Deer Creek School 52, Porter's Chapel Aca. 22

East Union 61, Myrtle 19

East Webster 23, Shaw 12

Enterprise Clarke 40, Southeast Lauderdale 26

Fayette Ware, Tenn. 30, Northpoint Christian 26

Franklin Academy, La. 62, Christian Collegiate 26

George County 24, Greene County 0

Germantown 30, Neshoba Central 27

Grenada 31, Hernando 14

Gulfport 21, Northwest Rankin 14

Hancock 35, Meridian 12

Hartfield Academy 42, Canton Aca. 10

Heritage Aca. 46, Kirk Aca. 7

Holly Springs 54, Ashland 8

Holmes County Central 28, Greenwood 20

Horn Lake 7, Cleveland Central 6

Houston 32, Calhoun City 7

Humphreys Aca. 40, Delta Aca. 6

Itawamba AHS 45, New Albany 21

J.Z. George 26, Hamilton 20

Jackson Aca. 34, Leake Aca. 0

Jackson Prep 48, Simpson Aca. 0

Jefferson Davis County 36, Collins 14

Jim Hill 26, Port Gibson 6

Kosciusko 14, Newton County 13

Lafayette 20, Southaven 16

Lake 38, Kemper County 32

Lamar School 51, Presbyterian Christian 43

Laurel 35, Hattiesburg 19

Lawrence County 42, Brookhaven 28

LeFlore 24, Amanda Elzy 8

Leake Central 41, Leake County 0

Louisville 38, West Point 28

Madison Central 28, Brandon 14

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 49, Copiah Aca. 3

Magee 54, Mendenhall 0

Magnolia Heights 45, Fayette Academy, Tenn. 14

Manchester Aca. 46, Marvell Academy, Ark. 20

Mantachie 40, Thrasher 0

McLaurin 36, Loyd Star 21

Mize 27, Mount Olive 0

Mooreville 13, Nettleton 6

Newton Co. Aca. 33, Benton Academy 0

North Delta 35, Tunica Academy 0

North Panola 50, Rosa Fort 12

North Side 44, Kingsbury, Tenn. 0

North Sunflower Aca. 30, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 28

Noxapater 32, Eupora 15

Noxubee County 18, Columbus 0

O'Bannon 14, Ray Brooks 0

Oak Forest, La. 46, Central Hinds Aca. 14

Oak Grove 43, Wayne County 28

Palmer 20, West Bolivar 6

Pascagoula 33, Ocean Springs 21

Pass Christian 38, Forrest Co. AHS 14

Pearl 42, Warren Central 0

Pelahatchie 42, Puckett 7

Perry Central 34, Richton 0

Petal 21, Harrison Central 6

Philadelphia 29, West Lauderdale 21

Picayune 41, D'Iberville 6

Pillow Aca. 52, Indianola Aca. 0

Poplarville 42, Pearl River Central 17

Potts Camp 54, H.W. Byers 14

Provine 21, Lanier 0

Quitman 23, Heidelberg 6

Raymond 18, Wingfield 13

Resurrection Catholic 21, North Forrest 20

Ridgeland 37, Forest Hill 26

Ripley 23, Kossuth 13

River Oaks, La. 17, East Rankin Aca. 16

Riverfield, La. 50, Tri-County Aca. 49

Ruleville 36, Gentry 14

Scott Central 49, Morton 0

Sebastopol 41, Enterprise Lincoln 14

Seminary 32, Stone 23

Senatobia 28, Pontotoc 0

Shannon 44, New Hope 20

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 22, Kemper Aca. 8

Smithville 33, Hatley 25

South Delta 22, Simmons 12

South Jones 28, Northeast Lauderdale 21

South Panola 63, Yazoo City 8

Southwind, Tenn. 48, Independence 3

St. Aloysius 21, Greenville Christian 19

St. Andrew's 27, Newton 20

St. Joseph-Greenville 38, Coldwater 0

St. Martin 27, Moss Point 21, OT

St. Patrick 27, Sacred Heart 0

St. Stanislaus 35, Long Beach 19

Starkville 45, Oxford 17

Starkville Aca. 23, French Camp 0

Strayhorn 20, Coffeeville 14

Stringer 35, Clarkdale 10

Sumrall 30, Wesson 6

TCPS 53, Oak Hill Aca. 21

Tensas Academy, La. 55, Prentiss Christian 14

Tupelo 38, Corinth 35

Union 35, Nanih Waiya 24

Vancleave 49, West Harrison 35

Vicksburg 19, Velma Jackson 14

Washington School 38, Riverside 21

Water Valley 36, North Pontotoc 7

West Jones 42, Northeast Jones 7

West Marion 36, Lumberton 13

Winona 42, Choctaw County 14

Winona Christian 32, Winston Aca. 13

