LOCAL
South Pike 48, Northeast Jones 7 (Class 4A 1st round)
North Pike 21, Quitman 19 (Class 4A 1st round)
Columbia 41, Franklin Co. 0 (Class 3A 1st round)
Oak Forest 34, Parklane 7 (MAIS Class 6A 1st round)
Winona Christian 45, Centreville Aca. 26 (MAIS Class 3A quarterfinals)
Collins 48, Amite County 12 (Class 2A 1st round)
Perry Central 44, Bogue Chitto 12 (Class 2A 1st round)
Leake County 32, Salem 14
Kentwood 35, Amite 12
STATE
Ashland 40, H.W. Byers 36
Baldwyn 41, Myrtle 0
Biggersville 45, Thrasher 0
Brandon 34, Pearl 13
Coldwater 22, Falkner 8
Columbus 32, Saltillo 20
D'Iberville 28, St. Martin 7
DeSoto Central 14, Lewisburg 0
East Central 50, Hattiesburg 48
Forest Hill 28, Brookhaven 21
Gautier 42, Pearl River Central 21
George County 34, Meridian 8
Germantown 34, Murrah 0
Greene County 33, Vancleave 20
Grenada 48, New Hope 14
Gulfport 37, Biloxi 31
Hancock 42, West Harrison 28
Harrison Central 21, Ocean Springs 16
Horn Lake 44, Southaven 12
Lake Cormorant 20, Lafayette 14
Laurel 41, Jim Hill 12
Lumberton 50, Mount Olive 8
Moss Point 24, Stone 23
Nanih Waiya 54, Okolona 6
Neshoba Central 49, Callaway 6
Noxapater 47, Vardaman 0
Oak Grove 38, Northwest Rankin 21
Olive Branch 38, Hernando 23
Oxford 14, Tupelo 3
Pascagoula 51, Long Beach 8
Pass Christian 35, Purvis 20
Picayune 49, Wayne County 28
Poplarville 35, St. Stanislaus 14
Richton 25, Stringer 21
Ridgeland 43, Provine 20
Sebastopol 47, Sacred Heart 6
Shaw 38, Ethel 0
Smithville 27, French Camp 7
South Jones 43, Natchez 40
South Panola 35, Warren Central 6
Starkville 26, Clinton 7
TCPS 35, West Lowndes 6
Vicksburg 28, Holmes County Central 27
West Point 35, Center Hill 0
Wilkinson County 49, Greene County, Ga. 20
Class 2A
First Round
Calhoun City 63, Strayhorn 0
Charleston 34, Pisgah 6
East Marion 58, West Lincoln 21
East Union 42, Bruce 26
Enterprise Clarke 18, Lake 12
Eupora 23, Walnut 12
North Side 62, St. Joseph-Madison 0
Pelahatchie 41, Leland 14
Scott Central 12, Bay Springs 6, OT
South Delta 18, Palmer 0
Taylorsville 50, Union 12
Wesson 20, North Forrest 14, 2OT
Class 3A
First Round
Amanda Elzy 32, Hatley 14
Choctaw County 28, Ruleville 12
Crystal Springs 35, Forest 14
Houston 30, Winona 20
Independence 27, Amory 24
Jefferson Davis County 48, Hazlehurst 6
Magee 33, Jefferson County 24
North Panola 42, Booneville 14
Noxubee County 53, Coahoma AHS 0
Raleigh 38, Kemper County 14
Senatobia 44, Nettleton 7
Velma Jackson 54, Morton 6
Water Valley 55, Kossuth 12
West Marion 56, Wilkinson County 6
Yazoo County 27, Southeast Lauderdale 20
Class 4A
First Round
Corinth 48, Caledonia 7
Greenwood 43, Leake Central 0
Itawamba AHS 42, Ripley 13
Lawrence County 55, Mendenhall 19
Louisville 30, Yazoo City 12
New Albany 54, Shannon 32
Newton County 18, Lanier 14
Pontotoc 20, North Pontotoc 14
Rosa Fort 28, Kosciusko 17
West Lauderdale 33, Clarksdale 8
Division II Class AA State Championship
First Round
Franklin Road Academy, Tenn. 48, Northpoint Christian 12
MAIS Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Carroll Aca. 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 6
Indianola Aca. 27, Marshall Aca. 12
St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Central Holmes 27
MAIS Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 21, North Delta 14
Riverfield, La. 38, Columbia Aca. 26
Tri-County Aca. 56, Brookhaven Academy 7
Wayne Aca. 26, Cathedral 14
MAIS Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Heritage Aca. 35, Leake Aca. 0
Pillow Aca. 46, Hartfield Academy 31
Starkville Aca. 24, Lamar School 22
