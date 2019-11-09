LOCAL

South Pike 48, Northeast Jones 7 (Class 4A 1st round)

North Pike 21, Quitman 19 (Class 4A 1st round)

Columbia 41, Franklin Co. 0 (Class 3A 1st round)

Oak Forest 34, Parklane 7 (MAIS Class 6A 1st round)

Winona Christian 45, Centreville Aca. 26 (MAIS Class 3A quarterfinals)

Collins 48, Amite County 12 (Class 2A 1st round)

Perry Central 44, Bogue Chitto 12 (Class 2A 1st round)

Leake County 32, Salem 14

Kentwood 35, Amite 12

STATE

Ashland 40, H.W. Byers 36

Baldwyn 41, Myrtle 0

Biggersville 45, Thrasher 0

Brandon 34, Pearl 13

Coldwater 22, Falkner 8

Columbus 32, Saltillo 20

D'Iberville 28, St. Martin 7

DeSoto Central 14, Lewisburg 0

East Central 50, Hattiesburg 48

Forest Hill 28, Brookhaven 21

Gautier 42, Pearl River Central 21

George County 34, Meridian 8

Germantown 34, Murrah 0

Greene County 33, Vancleave 20

Grenada 48, New Hope 14

Gulfport 37, Biloxi 31

Hancock 42, West Harrison 28

Harrison Central 21, Ocean Springs 16

Horn Lake 44, Southaven 12

Lake Cormorant 20, Lafayette 14

Laurel 41, Jim Hill 12

Lumberton 50, Mount Olive 8

Moss Point 24, Stone 23

Nanih Waiya 54, Okolona 6

Neshoba Central 49, Callaway 6

Noxapater 47, Vardaman 0

Oak Grove 38, Northwest Rankin 21

Olive Branch 38, Hernando 23

Oxford 14, Tupelo 3

Pascagoula 51, Long Beach 8

Pass Christian 35, Purvis 20

Picayune 49, Wayne County 28

Poplarville 35, St. Stanislaus 14

Richton 25, Stringer 21

Ridgeland 43, Provine 20

Sebastopol 47, Sacred Heart 6

Shaw 38, Ethel 0

Smithville 27, French Camp 7

South Jones 43, Natchez 40

South Panola 35, Warren Central 6

Starkville 26, Clinton 7

TCPS 35, West Lowndes 6

Vicksburg 28, Holmes County Central 27

West Point 35, Center Hill 0

Wilkinson County 49, Greene County, Ga. 20

Class 2A

First Round

Calhoun City 63, Strayhorn 0

Charleston 34, Pisgah 6

East Marion 58, West Lincoln 21

East Union 42, Bruce 26

Enterprise Clarke 18, Lake 12

Eupora 23, Walnut 12

North Side 62, St. Joseph-Madison 0

Pelahatchie 41, Leland 14

Scott Central 12, Bay Springs 6, OT

South Delta 18, Palmer 0

Taylorsville 50, Union 12

Wesson 20, North Forrest 14, 2OT

Class 3A

First Round

Amanda Elzy 32, Hatley 14

Choctaw County 28, Ruleville 12

Crystal Springs 35, Forest 14

Houston 30, Winona 20

Independence 27, Amory 24

Jefferson Davis County 48, Hazlehurst 6

Magee 33, Jefferson County 24

North Panola 42, Booneville 14

Noxubee County 53, Coahoma AHS 0

Raleigh 38, Kemper County 14

Senatobia 44, Nettleton 7

Velma Jackson 54, Morton 6

Water Valley 55, Kossuth 12

West Marion 56, Wilkinson County 6

Yazoo County 27, Southeast Lauderdale 20

Class 4A

First Round

Corinth 48, Caledonia 7

Greenwood 43, Leake Central 0

Itawamba AHS 42, Ripley 13

Lawrence County 55, Mendenhall 19

Louisville 30, Yazoo City 12

New Albany 54, Shannon 32

Newton County 18, Lanier 14

Pontotoc 20, North Pontotoc 14

Rosa Fort 28, Kosciusko 17

West Lauderdale 33, Clarksdale 8

Division II Class AA State Championship

First Round

Franklin Road Academy, Tenn. 48, Northpoint Christian 12

MAIS Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Carroll Aca. 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 6

Indianola Aca. 27, Marshall Aca. 12

St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Central Holmes 27

MAIS Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 21, North Delta 14

Riverfield, La. 38, Columbia Aca. 26

Tri-County Aca. 56, Brookhaven Academy 7

Wayne Aca. 26, Cathedral 14

MAIS Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Heritage Aca. 35, Leake Aca. 0

Pillow Aca. 46, Hartfield Academy 31

Starkville Aca. 24, Lamar School 22

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.