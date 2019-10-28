There was a different feeling at the Saints game on Sunday.
It was a positive vibe, not only because the team entered with a five-game win streak, but also it was the return of quarterback Drew Brees. The team captain and future Hall of Famer had been out since leaving the Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a thumb injury.
Earlier in the week, there were rumblings that Brees could be making his comeback to the starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals. But some fans questioned, why? Why have Brees come back sooner than expected with the bye looming next week and at a time when the offense is having success with backup Teddy Bridgewater at the helm?
Also, why return against a team that struggled a bit to open the year, but won three straight even though those wins came against struggling teams in Cincinnati, Atlanta and the New York Giants?
Well, the critics were quickly silenced as Brees picked up where he left off earlier in the year. The 19-year pro finished the day 34-of-43 for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception helping to lead the Saints to a 31-9 win.
It proved that no matter what the situation or who the quarterback is, head coach Sean Payton and his staff deserve a ton of credit for implementing the correct plan to pick up the win.
Brees rarely threw the ball deep Sunday. The longest pass play was a 36-yarder to Taysom Hill late in the game. Other than the interception thrown to Patrick Peterson in the third quarter, Brees was stellar. He made smart, short throws that were easy to catch and kept the clock moving.
With a sizable lead late in the game, Payton decided to give Bridgewater some snaps. As he made his way on the field, chants of “Teddy, Teddy, Teddy” filled the nearly-full Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It had become clear that Bridgewater was a fan favorite no matter the role.
It really didn’t seem to matter who was in at quarterback, the Saints offense was rolling. A huge complement to the passing game was the stellar play of running back Latavius Murray. The former Viking and Raider carried nearly all of the weight in the running game, Sunday. And for the second-consecutive week without fellow starter Alvin Kamara, Murray ramped his game up and shined.
A week after Murray set new season highs in carries (27), yards (119) and touchdowns (2), he followed that up with 102 yards and a score on 21 carries. His successful day only made it easier for Brees in his comeback.
All of this was done Sunday without the services of Kamara who is still nursing injuries to his ankle and knee.
With this team’s ability to overcome adversity and still excel, there’s no telling how far it will go at full strength.
