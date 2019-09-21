Still riding high after a 35-7 win at home last week over St. Aloysius, the Parklane Pioneers carried that momentum on the road and left Raymond Friday night with a 51-22 win over Central Hinds,
“We scored all of our points in the first half and it was a running clock in the second half,” South Pike head coach Brian Stutzman said. “Offensively we blocked well and we threw the ball well. Everything was just clicking for us, offensively.”
That Pioneer (4-1) offense got off to a fast start, sticking to its strength of running the ball behind their big offensive line. Brady Wilson kicked off the scoring for the night with a 7-yard touchdown run and with the Wyatt Lampton kick, Parklane took a 7-0 lead.
That lead grew to 14 later in the quarter when the passing game came into play. Brady Warner hooked up with Scott Burton on a 61-yard touchdown pass. Lampton added the PAT.
Then it was the defense’s turn as Jake Spring stepped in front of a Cougar pass for the interception before returning it 66 yards for the score increasing the lead to 21.
Again the passing game stepped up as Warner found junior receiver Conner Wilson for a 50-yard touchdown pass making the score 28-0 in the second quarter.
Central Hinds got on the board shortly afterward with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ranson Oakes to Tyler Birdwell. Collin Hautle then ran the ball in for the two-point conversion.
However, Parklane answered right back with a 29-yard scoring play of its own on a run from Taylor Alford making the score 35-8.
The Cougars returned the favor with another Oakes touchdown pass, this time an 18-yarder to Eli Cargile to pull within 21 at 35-14.
The back-and-forth battle continued but Parklane responded with a pair of scores from Alford on back-to-back drives. On the first, Alford slipped through the Cougar defense and rumbled into the end zone from 73 yards out. On the second he scored on a two-yard run increasing the Pioneer advantage to 51-14.
In the fourth quarter, Oakes added a touchdown run of 17 yards to complete the scoring on evening.
Warner completed 3-of-3 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Alford paced Parklane with 168 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Brady Wilson also carried the ball six times, finishing with 47 yards and one touchdown.
Stutzman said that he was pleased with the performance from his whole team, especially his offense.
“The offense played hard, played good,” Stutzman said. “A lot of young kids got to come in and play in the game. It was a good win for us on the road.”
Parklane returns home Friday to host Brookhaven Academy for homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.