Heading into Friday, the North Pike Jaguars were coming off a thrilling Week 3 win at home over Franklin County.
But that momentum ran out in Week 4 following a 32-14 loss to Columbia on the road.
“We played hard,” North Pike head coach Chris Smith said. “They had a couple of big runs but other than that, we played well on defense.”
The Jaguars (1-3) struck first as quarterback Alijah Martin led his team down the field and with a golden opportunity to put some points on the board, the senior delivered. Martin plunged into the end zone from three yards out. With the Jace Brown extra point, North Pike took a 7-0 lead with about four minutes to go in the first quarter.
But it only took the Cougars (4-0) a minute to respond when Josh Brown scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed leaving the Jaguars on top.
About three minutes into the second quarter, Columbia took its first lead of the game when Kentrel Brooks sprinted into the end zone from 80 yards out making the score 12-7 in favor of the home team.
After recovering a North Pike fumble deep in Columbia territory, the Cougars got another lengthy touchdown run from Brooks, this time a 90-yarder increasing the deficit for the Jaguars to 11 at 18-7.
With about eight minutes to go in the third quarter, Josh Brown scored his second rushing touchdown of the night as he found the end zone from 37 yards out. With the 2-point conversion, Columbia increased its lead to 26-7.
North Pike tried to answer, but could not find any more of that magic they possessed earlier in the contest.
Bullock added another score three minutes into the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run making the score 32-7.
However, the resilient Jaguars answered right back as Martin hooked up with Jaylan Young on a 70-yard touchdown pass. Jace Brown added the extra point inching North Pike closer at 32-14.
But it came too late as the Cougars held on for the win.
Martin completed 11-of-29 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he had 147 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Despite the loss, Smith was pleased with the way his team played against the No. 1 team in 3A.
“You want to play a good team like Columbia to see where we are,” he said. “And I thought that we stood toe-to-toe with them and did a good job. The breaks did not go our way. We have to get ready for next week and we have a big game against Pass Christian.”
