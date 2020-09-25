South Pike loses heartbreaker to Vicksburg

For the first three quarters, things were going great for South Pike in Thursday’s road game against Vicksburg.
Then came a tough fourth quarter.
The Eagles collapsed in the final frame losing a commanding lead before the Gators got a field goal as time expired handing South Pike a devastating 23-22 defeat.
“Things just fell apart in the fourth quarter and we didn’t do a good job of stopping them or picking up first downs,” South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to win those. You are not supposed to lose a game when you have that lead.”
For the first three quarters of the game, the Eagles (2-2) flexed their muscle against the Gators (1-3).
South Pike found immense success in its ground game. Senior running back Kam Reynolds finished over the century mark with 130 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Quarterback Chris Royal had 18 carries for 85 yards and a score which came at the 5:13 mark of the third quarter. Reynolds added the two -point conversion giving the visitors a 22-0 advantage.
“We made a touchdown and added the two-point conversion to go up 22-0 and they had a 65-yard touchdown run and it just seemed like all of the momentum shifted,” Coach Wall said. “It just seemed like we got big-eyed with where we were and what was going on. Vicksburg, they really played great after that kid made that run for them. It definitely was the spark that they needed because they played really well on both sides of the football.”
“Our defense really struggled stopping the run,” Wall continued. “And it just sort of snowballed from there.”
The Eagles could not regain its footing as the Gators clawed their way back into the contest before connecting on the late field goal for the win.
Looking ahead, South Pike returns home next week where they it welcome in Pike County rival McComb to open District 6-4A play. Wall adds that he will know on Monday if his team is ready to learn from their mistakes and bounce back.
“I think that it is a good lesson learned if we come in Monday motivated ready to improve the things that we need to improve,” he said. “It was a game we should have won and a game that we gave away.”
