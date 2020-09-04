The much-anticipated start to the regular season is finally here. And while some schools got off on the right foot, others suffered slight setbacks to open their respective seasons.
The Matt Mock era is already off to a strong start at North Pike following a big 63-13 road win over Franklin County.
The McComb Tigers are also feeling good opening the year as the Tigers shut out the Tylertown Chiefs for the second year in a row, by a final score of 20-0.
South Pike welcomed in 6A's Harrison Central and despite putting up a fight, the Eagles could not pull out the win, falling 34-16.
Parklane was aiming to get some revenge on PCS after last year's one point loss. But mistakes and hard running from the Bobcats' Marquis Crosby put the Pioneers behind and they couldn't respond, losing 28-6.
ASC suffered a tough loss last week at Brookhaven Academy and was looking to get over it against Bowling Green, however they could not get into a rhythm, falling 50-0.
Amite County defeated Raymond 32-26 last season but in 2020 it was a different story as the Trojans came up short against the Rangers, losing 40-16.
Salem also had a rough night as well finding itself on the losing end of a 40-16 decision against Loyd Star.
Centreville Academy's game against Silliman was canceled.
Bogue Chitto opened the season at home but came up short against Resurrection Catholic by a score of 23-7.
