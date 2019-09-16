The Wesson Cobras celebrated their first win of the season, a 29-6 victory over the winless Franklin County Bulldogs Friday night.
The Bulldogs (0-4) spotted the Cobras an early 13-0 lead, before JaMarlin Green scored the Bulldogs' first and only touchdown of the night from 3 yards out.
Wesson took a 13-6 lead into halftime.
Cobra Coach Jeremy Loy, who served as the Bulldogs offensive coordinator during Franklin County's State Championship runs in 2006 and 2007, saw his ballclub explode for 16 points in the second half.
Orlando Smith, the Cobras junior running back showcased his elusiveness when he scored his second touchdown of the night off a tackle breaking run of 11 yards in the third quarter.
Wesson's defense halted several of Franklin County's drives.
The Bulldogs made some stops of their own, including an interception in the Wesson endzone by junior Louis Green.
The game was played on the new turf field at Copiah-Lincoln Community College Stone Stadium in Wesson.
The Bulldogs, coached by B.J. Smithhart travel to Liberty Friday night to face the Amite County Trojans.
