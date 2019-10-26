With a chance to claim sole possession of second place in District 7-2A, The Amite County Trojans flexed its muscle on offense, accumulating 452 total yards in a 36-15 home victory over Enterprise Thursday night.
The Trojans (5-5, 3-1) scored first on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Derick Cosby to Jamaal Jackson that put the Trojans up 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Following a stop on defense, Shoshun Boss broke off an 18-yard run that set up a Cosby to Jakoby Mikel touchdown pass from 30 yards out.
Cosby found Javante Bonds for the conversion and the Trojans were now up 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
After a fumble recovery by the defense, Cosby tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass, making the score 20-0.
The Yellow Jackets (1-9, 0-4) did their best to get back in the game on the next drive. Lawson Chemin scored on a 1-yard touchdown run cutting the Trojans’ lead to 20-7.
In the third quarter, the Trojans got a sack from Nick Stewart, forcing a fumble and giving the Trojans the ball on their own 26.
“We had just turned the ball over on downs deep in our own territory and the sack took away the momentum they had gained and gave us the ball back,” Amite head coach Reginald Lumpkin said.
The hosts wasted no time as Cosby hit Hart on a 28-yard pass before connecting with Mikel for a 46 yard touchdown, making the score 28-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Enterprise put together a drive that was highlighted by a McCray 16-yard run and capped off by a Dylan Vaughn 5-yard touchdown run. The score made it a 28-15 game.
Cosby helped seal the contest with a 10 yard touchdown run.
“I’m proud of the win but we need to work on starting fast out of the gate,” Lumpkin said. “We’re going to change up some things in practice this week that will stress starting fast.”
Hart finished with 3 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Mikel recorded 3 for 76 and two touchdowns.
Cosby completed 10-of-18 passes for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 28 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Dontavious Hughes finished with 10 tackles.
