The North Pike Jaguars moved to .500 in District 6-4A play Friday night with a 27-24 win over Pike County rival McComb on senior night.
South Pike maintained its perfect record, dropping visiting Lawrence County 38-7.
Parklane got back to its winning ways, dropping ASC 4-21.
Other scores:
-Tylertown fell to Seminary, 46-7.
-Salem lost to Lumberton, 69-6.
-Centreville got edged by Cathedral, 44-42.
-Amite County rolled past 42-22 Thursday night.
-Bogue Chitto fell to Wesson, 45-14 Thursday.
-Hazelhurst got the better of Franklin County, 39-22.
-Kentwood flew past Independence (LA), 35-14.
