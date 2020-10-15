South Pike prepares for road contest at Raymond

The start of district play two weeks ago lit a fire underneath the South Pike Eagles. With wins over both Pike County rival McComb and a tough, gritty Lawrence County bunch, the Eagles are flying high as they make their way through the 6-4A slate.
And they will be hoping to keep that going Friday night as they hit the road for Hinds County, where they will face the Raymond Rangers.
For the past three years, the Eagles have had the Rangers’ number. South Pike is 3-0 against Raymond, out-scoring the Rangers 132-12 during that stretch.
However this year, South Pike head coach Brinson Wall knows that Raymond has made some improvements and will be a challenge for his team.
“Raymond has a good football team,” Wall said. “They have a quarterback (Trent Singleton) who is kind of a dual threat guy who can run it and throw it. They have a couple of good receivers and they are a much improved football team from a year ago.”
Wall adds that the Rangers boast big offensive and defensive lines and his front four defenders will be tested.
He said that if they maintain their assignments correctly that should free up their linebacking corps — made up of Buddy Felder, Reggie Bonds and Tyger Bateaste — to make plays.
“If they (defensive linemen) are doing their jobs up front then our linebackers are going to make plays,” Wall said. “We are getting a lot of effort out of those kids. They are playing really hard for us.”
Wall adds that his defense as a whole needs to improve its tackling. Offensively he would like to see his players continue to improve.
“Offensively, we just have to keep getting better,” he said. “We have worked hard this week on trying to improve on a couple of things. I think be consistent and don’t turn the football over and no negative plays.”
Much of his offense’s success this year has come via the run game which centers around Chris Royal, Brandon Johnson and Kam Reynolds with the leadership skills of the latter catching Coach Wall’s eye early in the season.
“I think Kam decided at about Week 3 or 4 that he was going to put this team on his back,” Wall said of the senior running back. “I think that he has become a very vocal leader for us, not only on Friday nights but during the week as well. We have some pretty good seniors and some pretty good leaders but we don’t lead vocally.”
Wall said that he is expecting his team to play hard Friday on the road and he believes they are motivated to come away from Hinds County with a “W”.
“The kids, they want to take care of business,” Wall said. “We are going to have a bye week next week and we won’t have any reason to hold anything back.”I think that our kids are going to play hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.