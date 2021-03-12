SMCC softball sweeps No. 13 Hinds

Nearly a week after tough losses in a two-game set with Co-Lin where it was out-scored 22-1, the Southwest Mississippi Community College softball team quickly got back to playing its brand of ball, getting a sweep of its own following 7-6 and 12-1 home wins Wednesday over the No. 13-ranked Hinds Eagles.
“In the Co-Lin games, I thought that we dwelled on prepping too much. I just kind of went back to the basics and did not try to over-think things,” coach Shea Johnson said.
In Game 1, Jenson Gremillion got the start for the Bears (10-4, 2-2 MACCC South) and went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up nine hits and two walks while striking out three.
“At first, a few of my pitches were struggling, and once I got those going, I shut their hitting down,” Gremillion said. “My change-up is usually not my strongest pitch but tonight it was.”
Gremillion got plenty of help from her offense, especially fellow freshman Mel Lewis. The Flora native had a season-high five RBI in the game. Her first two came in the bottom of the first inning when she launched a ball over the right field wall, scoring Jenna Brock and tying the game at 2.
“I just go in with the same approach as I always do,” she said. “Whenever you hit a home run, you cannot just try to hit it, it just comes and that is what happened during that first at bat.”
She came up big once again during her next plate appearance in the second inning. With pinch runner Jayden Davis and Brock both on base, Lewis singled to center, bringing both runners home and putting the Bears ahead 4-2.
Hinds jumped back head the following inning on an RBI double and RBI single putting SMCC down 5-4.
In the fourth, Madison Moak got on base via a single and scored during the ensuing at bat when Brock doubled to left, tying the game at 5.
Next up was Lewis, who continued her big day with another RBI, scoring Brock on a ground out and giving SMCC the lead again at 6-5.
Gremillion retired the Eagles in order in the fourth maintaining the lead for her team. She ran into trouble in the sixth when Hinds tied the game at 6 on an single.
Halee Jenkins got a single in the seventh and was replaced with courtesy runner Maggie Magee.
Next up was Jade Latham, who launched a ball that was only a few feet shy of a home run, hitting the wall and allowing Magee to score from first, giving the Bears the walk-off win.
“My mindset going into the at bat was just try and move the runner,” Latham said.
In addition to Lewis’s big day offensively, SMCC also got a strong performance from Brock who finished with four hits.
In Game 2, Latham got the start and ran into a bit of trouble in the first as the Eagles plated a run on a sacrifice fly to right. Latham struck out the ensuing batter to get out of the inning.
The Bear offense went to work immediately getting a triple from Brock to start the game before Bailey Buckley doubled to right, bringing Brock home and tying the game at 1. Two batters later, Buckley scored on a single by Jenkins.
Later in the inning with both Jenkins and Latham on base, Shelby Mason brought both home on a double to center putting SMCC up 4-1.
Latham went back to work on the mound, giving up only one hit the following inning and keeping the Eagles at bay.
The Bear offense rallied in the second with eight additional runs.
In addition to getting runs on a a pair of bases loaded walks and two Hinds errors, SMCC got RBI singles from Buckley and Mikenzi Authement and an another RBI double from Mason scoring both Latham and Jenkins once again.
“I knew what the job was that needed to be done and I just knew that I had to get it done,” said Mason. “I was just really focused going into the box to score those runs.”
When the dust settled, the Bears enjoyed an 11-run lead, one that Latham and her team maintained over the next three innings, securing the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.