Tra'Quian Conerly scored the touchdowns and Donovan Moore forced the turnovers Friday night as the Franklin County Bulldogs pulled off a 26-8 victory at East Marion.
Conerly, a 5-10, 200-pound senior scored on runs of 23, 10, and three yards to give Franklin County control.
The Bulldogs (4-4) also got a standout game from their freshman defensive back in Moore, who collected three tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
Franklin County trailed the East Marion 8-0, as the Eagles' LaDarrius Watts snagged an interception and scampered 35 yards into the endzone untouched for the early lead.
Three-straight touchdown runs from Conerly paced the Bulldogs in taking a 20-6 command heading into the fourth quarter.
Franklin County freshman QB Va'Quez Rancifer added the final tally with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Coleman with 3:33 remaining in the game.
Rancifer and junior Ja'Marlin Green both saw action at QB Friday night. Green had 12 carries for 89 yards but was picked off twice.
Tyrese O'Neal added 75 yards rushing, while Parker Marcengill and Conerly had 67 yards apiece on the ground.
On defense, Conerly had a game high 10 tackles while Green added seven tackles.
Ken Malone and Josh Smith recovered a fumble apiece for Franklin High.
The Bulldogs play host to Region 7-3A rival Jefferson County this Friday night at Meadville, with second place in the division up for grabs.
Jefferson County lost to Hazlehurst 16-14 Friday night, which gave the Indians the 7-3A championship.
The top four seeds advance to the 3A State Playoffs, with the top two seeds hosting a first round playoff game on Nov 6.
Franklin County hasn't hosted a first round playoff game since 2015.
