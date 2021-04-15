North Pike rallies past visiting McComb

Facing arguably its toughest test of District 6-4A play this season, the North Pike Jaguars baseball program got over an early rally by the McComb Tigers to pick up a 10-2 home win Tuesday.
“We knew that the kid pitching (Edric Spurlock) was really good and he did a good job of controlling,” North Pike head coach George Lott said. “We kind of let the crowd and their dugout kind of get us out of our rhythm and out of our game to start with. We finally settled down.”
After both the Tigers (10-9, 7-2) and the Jaguars (13-3, 8-0) shut each other down in the first inning, McComb lit up its side of the scoreboard first in the second. De’Vonte Brumfield singled to short allowing Galvin Speight to score putting McComb up 1-0.
That lead didn’t last long, however, as the Jaguars went on a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
After Jaelon Kapler walked, North Pike got back-to-back singles from Jermarius Lewis and C.J. McArthur with the latter plating a run, tying the game at 1.
Next up was Alex Perry, who doubled allowing Lewis to touch home, giving the Jaguars their first lead at 2-1.
McComb answered right back in the third as Speight grounded into a fielder’s choice bringing LeMarcus Miller home.
Another rally in the home half of the inning put the Jaguars ahead once again. Catcher Jace Brown was hit by a pitch and replaced by courtesy runner Keegan Roberts. Two at bats later, Roberts scored on a passed ball. Later in the inning, Kapler delivered another run scored when Lewis reached on an error.
Leading 4-2, North Pike starting pitcher Jackson Fortenberry went back to work, picking up his fourth and fifth strikeouts and preventing McComb from getting its offense going.
With two runners on in the fifth, Perry increased the lead for the Jaguars by sending a ball over the left field wall, scoring Bailey Brown and McArthur to make it a 7-2 ball game.
“I saw the new pitcher come in (Jer’Tavis Magee) and he pitched a fastball inside and I did what my body naturally does which is turn on it and hit it. And I didn’t miss it,” Perry said. “It was a no-doubter and it was special because of all of the energy that was going back and forth between us and them. It gave us some insurance runs, it was a good feeling.”
Perry teammates matched his three-run blast the following inning with RBI singles from Artrell Coney and McArthur acting as bookends to a bases-loaded walk to Lewis.
Perry came on in the top of the seventh, taking over for middle reliever Dustin Holmes, and closed the door on the Tigers.
McComb Coach Dusty Davis was proud of the way his team fought early on, but mistakes at about the midway point, proved costly.
“We had a game plan and that game plan was executed for the most part,” he said. “We had to make a switch, we had that in the pregame plan. The reliever came in and picked somebody off and we should have gotten out of that inning. Anytime you make mistakes, they come back to cost you. When Perry hit that three-run bomb, those two guys (Brown and McArthur) were errors so it is tough to see that.”
Perry led the Jaguars, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Kapler had three runs scored in the win. The Tigers were led by Brumfield who had a hit and an RBI.
