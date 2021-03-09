The strong start to the 2021 campaign continued this weekend for the North Pike Jaguar baseball team with a 8-1 win over Loyd Star Friday night followed by a 9-4 victory over Wesson on Saturday.
Both contests were played at West Lincoln High School.
“We played pretty decent baseball, (however) we made some errors this weekend that we haven’t been making,” North Pike head coach George Lott said. “We hit the ball extremely well. Loyd Star and Wesson, at the end of the season, are always hanging around with everybody.”
In Friday’s game against the Hornets, the Jaguars (4-1) got a stellar outing from Peyton Badon, who struck out six and gave up only two hits and one walk over four innings of work. Two of those strikeouts came in the first inning as the senior helped set the tone for his team.
He got some immediate help in the bottom half of the inning when Jace Brown singled to center bringing Alex Perry home putting North Pike on top. Loyd Star responded with its lone run in the top of the second, tying the game at 1. However North Pike answered right back as Jaelon Kapler scored on a wild pitch putting the Jaguars ahead once again.
In the fourth, the Jaguars began to pull away. An RBI single from Jermarius Lewis was followed by a two-run home run by CJ McArthur.
Three batters later, Jake Martin followed suit with a home run of his own, a three-run shot over the center field wall, making the score the eventual final. Martin finished with three RBIs while McArthur had two. Kapler had two runs scored.
On Saturday, the duo of Perry — who got the start and pitched three innings, and Martin who pitched two innings — combined to strike out six Wesson batters in the win.
Martin got the Jaguars’ offense going in the first with an RBI double to left bringing Perry home and giving North Pike a 1-0 lead. But it did not last long as the Cobras scored two of their own in the top of the second to grab the lead.
A Perry sacrifice fly the following inning followed by another RBI double from Martin vaulted North Pike ahead 4-2. However, once again, the lead did not long for the Jaguars. A two-run home run in the top of the third tied the game at 4.
The following inning Perry came through in the clutch for North Pike. After singles from Cade Rush and Lewis and Jackson Fortenberry getting on base after getting hit by a pitch, Perry launched a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam making the score 8-4 in favor of the Jaguars.
Martin then took over on the mound and retired the Cobras in order in the fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Perry continued his big day with yet another RBI, this one coming on a single.
Perry finished with six RBIs to go along with two hits. Martin — who recorded three RBIs — also finished with a pair of hits, as did Lewis who also scored three times.
The Jaguars return to action Friday at the Battle at the Beach event on the Gulf Coast. “We are playing big 6A schools which will only make you better,” Lott said.
